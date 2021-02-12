Arch Therapeutics : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

UNITED STATES
ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
For the Three Months ended December 31, 2020
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 (unaudited) and September 30, 2020 3
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 4
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 7
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 20
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 28
Item 4. Controls and Procedures 28
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 28
Item 1. Legal Proceedings 28
Item 1A. Risk Factors 28
Item 6. Exhibits 46
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) and September 30, 2020
ASSETS Current assets:December 31, 2020
Cash Inventory
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total current assets
$
Long-term assets:
Property and equipment, net Other assets
Total long-term assets
Total assets
$
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Accrued expenses and other liabilities Current portion of PPP Loan
Total current liabilities
$
Long-term liabilities:
Long-tem portion of PPP loan Series 1 convertible notes Series 2 convertible notes
879,413$ 959,309
1,015,740967,993
197,131215,673
September 30, 2020
4,1804,552
3,5003,500
7,6808,052
2,099,964$
2,151,027
391,151$ 342,050
294,022266,749
57,27337,442
119,027138,858
1,050,000
-
-
Derivative liability 2,207,4752,316,419
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, 193,094,766 and 193,044,766 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders'deficit
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
3,926,5023,005,2774,668,9483,651,518
-
-193,04541,862,901
(2,568,984)(1,500,491)
$
2,099,964$
2,151,027
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
December
|
December
|
31, 2020
|
31, 2019
Revenues
$
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses
Total operating expenses
Operating loss
Other income/(expense)
Decrease (increase) to fair value of derivative
Total other income (expense)
Net loss
$
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted Weighted common shares - basic and diluted
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
-$
-919,458975,833
1,263,048
(1,263,048)
1,619,567
(1,619,567)
108,944(40,187)
(1,154,104)$
(1,659,754)
(0.01) 184,102,916
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' (Deficit) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31. 2020 and 2019
Common StockSharesBalance at September 30, 2019
Net loss
Issuance of common stock and warrants, net of financing costs
Stock based compensation expense
Balance at December 31, 2019
Balance at September 30, 2020
Net loss
Stock based compensation expense
Balance at December 31, 2020
172,612,233$
-
14,285,714
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
AdditionalAmount
Paid-in Capital
172,612$
37,885,151$
-
-
14,286
2,152,876
-
199,052
193,045$
-
41,862,901$ (43,556,437)(1,500,491)
--
-
-(1,154,104)(1,154,104)
85,611
Accumulated
Deficit
(38,865,060)$
(1,659,754)
--
-Total Stockholders'
(Deficit)
(807,297)
(1,659,754)
2,167,162
199,052
85,611
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended December 31. 2020 and 2019
Three Months
Ended December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
$
(1,154,104)$
Three Months
Ended December 31, 2019
(1,659,754)
Depreciation
372
1,936
|
Stock-based compensation
|
85,611
|
199,052
|
(Decrease) increase to fair value of derivative
|
(108,944)
|
40,187
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
(Increase) decrease in:
|
Inventory
|
(47,747)
|
146,292
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
18,542
|
33,194
|
Increase (decrease) in:
|
Accounts payable
|
49,101
|
(132,007)
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
27,273
|
49,452
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(1,129,896)
|
(1,321,648)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
-
|
(2,455)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-
|
(2,455)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds received from Series 2 convertible notes
|
1,050,000
|
-
|
Proceeds from issued common stock and warrants, net of financing costs
|
-
|
2,167,162
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
1,050,000
|
2,167,162
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash
|
(79,896)
|
843,059
|
Cash, beginning of year
|
959,309
|
2,180,329
|
Cash, end of period
|
3,023,388
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|
6
|
ARCH THERAPEUTICS, INC.
$
879,413$
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
1. BASIS OF PRESENTATION AND DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Organization and Description of Business
Arch Therapeutics, Inc., (together with its subsidiary, the "Company" or "Arch") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on September 16, 2009, under the name "Almah, Inc.". Effective June 26, 2013, the Company completed a merger (the "Merger") with Arch Biosurgery, Inc. (formerly known as Arch Therapeutics, Inc.), a Massachusetts corporation ("ABS"), and Arch Acquisition Corporation ("Merger Sub"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary formed for the purpose of the transaction, pursuant to which Merger Sub merged with and into ABS and ABS thereby became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As a result of the acquisition of ABS, the Company abandoned its prior business plan and changed its operations to the business of a biotechnology company. Our principal offices are located in Framingham, Massachusetts.
For financial reporting purposes, the Merger represented a "reverse merger". ABS was deemed to be the accounting acquirer in the transaction and the predecessor of Arch. Consequently, the accumulated deficit and the historical operations that are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements prior to the Merger are those of ABS. All share information has been restated to reflect the effects of the Merger. The Company's financial information has been consolidated with that of ABS after consummation of the Merger on June 26, 2013, and the historical financial statements of the Company before the Merger have been replaced with the historical financial statements of ABS before the Merger in this report.
ABS was incorporated under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on March 6, 2006 as Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. On April 7, 2008, ABS changed its name from Clear Nano Solutions, Inc. to Arch Therapeutics, Inc. Effective upon the closing of the Merger, ABS changed its name from Arch Therapeutics, Inc. to Arch Biosurgery, Inc.
The Company has generated no operating revenues to date and is devoting substantially all of its efforts toward product research and development. To date, the Company has principally raised capital through debt borrowings, the issuance of convertible debt, and the issuance of units consisting of common stock and warrants.
The Company expects to incur substantial expenses for the foreseeable future relating to research, development and commercialization of its potential products. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in securing additional resources when needed, on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all. Therefore, there exists substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability of assets that might be necessary despite this uncertainty.
2.
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). The interim consolidated financial statements included herein are unaudited; however, they contain all normal recurring accruals and adjustments that, in the opinion of management, are necessary to present fairly our results of operations and financial position for the interim periods.
Although we believe that the disclosures in these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements are adequate to make the information presented not misleading, certain information normally included in the footnotes prepared in accordance with US GAAP has been omitted as permitted by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These unaudited interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on December 11, 2020.
For a complete summary of our significant accounting policies, please refer to Note 2 included in Item 8 of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. There have been no material changes to our significant accounting policies during the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Basis of Presentation
The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arch Biosurgery, Inc., a biotechnology company. All intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation.