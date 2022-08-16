Log in
Archaea Energy : 2Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

08/16/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Renewable Energy Redefined

August 16, 2022

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain statements that may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking and usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "could," "would," "should," "will," "may," "forecast," "approximate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements may relate to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for Archaea's business. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements concerning market conditions and trends, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Archaea's business. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, targets, opinions and/or beliefs of Archaea, and such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause those actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: (a) Archaea's ability to successfully integrate INGENCO and other future acquisitions; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated financial, strategic, and operational benefits of the business combinations, the INGENCO acquisition, the Lightning Renewables JV, and other future acquisitions or strategic transactions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Archaea to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its management and key employees; (c) the possibility that Archaea may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rising inflation and interest rates; (d) Archaea's ability to develop and operate new projects, including the projects contemplated from the INGENCO assets and Lightning Renewables; (e) the reduction or elimination of government economic incentives to the renewable energy market; (f) delays in acquisition, financing, construction and development of new or planned projects; (g) the length of development cycles for new projects, including the design and construction processes for Archaea's projects; (h) Archaea's ability to identify suitable locations for new projects; (i) Archaea's dependence on landfill operators; (j) existing regulations and changes to regulations and policies that affect Archaea's operations; (k) decline in public acceptance and support of renewable energy development and projects; (l) demand for renewable energy not being sustained; (m) impacts of climate change, changing weather patterns and conditions, and natural disasters; (n) the ability to secure necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; (o) Archaea's expansion into new business lines; and (p) other risks and uncertainties described in Archaea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, Archaea's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 and other documents filed or to be filed by Archaea with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Archaea's views as of any subsequent date. Archaea does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

2021 Pro Forma Measures

The Company has presented certain specified 2021 financial and operating results on a pro forma basis as it believes it provides more meaningful information to investors. Financial information presented on a pro forma basis gives effect to the business combinations and the financing and other transactions related thereto as if they had been completed on January 1, 2021. Pro forma information has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent what the actual results would have been had the business combinations and related transactions occurred on January 1, 2021, nor are they necessarily indicative of future results.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial statements in accordance with GAAP, this release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that Archaea uses to facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for the Company's GAAP measures of performance and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or in lieu of an analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP and should be evaluated only on a supplementary basis.

Schedules are provided in the appendix to this presentation that define the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation and reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

2

Agenda

Introduction

Megan Light

Vice President, Investor Relations

Highlights, Strategic Update,

Nick Stork

and Operational Update

Chief Executive Officer

Commercial & Business

Brian McCarthy

Development Update, Financial

Results, and 2022 Guidance

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A

3

Recent Highlights, Strategic Update, and Operational Update

Nick Stork, Chief Executive Officer

2Q 2022 and Recent Highlights

Significant operational and strategic achievements

RNG Produced and Sold1

Electricity Produced

Net Income2

Adjusted EBITDA3

and Sold1

2.04 Million MMBtu

159 thousand MWh

$32.6 million

$30.1 million

  • Increased 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $132.5 - $147.5 million
  • Funded and closed two landmark strategic transactions:
    • Initial capital contribution to Lightning Renewables JV for $222.5 million; added 40th development project to JV via Fort Wayne acquisition
    • Closed INGENCO acquisition
  • Won 3 competitive RFP processes to develop new RNG facilities at municipal landfills
  • Continued commercial success supported by sustained positive RNG market supply-demand dynamics
    • Expanded commercial partnership with Énergir via new 20-year,fixed-price contract for more than 2 million MMBtu / year4
    • New commercial partnership with UGI via 5-year,fixed-price contract for 331,785 MMBtu / year
  • Initial phase of optimization projects yielding improved operational performance of existing asset base
  • Advancing new build projects with completion of second dairy facility, while preparing for Archaea V1 plant installations in 2H 2022
  1. Volumes produced and sold include production from the Company's wholly-owned facilities and its proportionate share of production from its equity method investment facilities.
  2. Net income (loss) as shown herein is before net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. For information regarding net income (loss) attributable to Class A Common Stock, please see the earnings release issued August 16, 2022.

3.

Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures" slides in the appendix for additional details and a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

5

4.

Subject to Quebec regulatory approval.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Archaea Energy Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
