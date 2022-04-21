Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archaea Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFG   US03940F1030

ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.

(LFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
21.74 USD   -5.60%
04:19pArchaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/05ARCHAEA ENERGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall, Tesla to Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/21/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 before the market opens. Archaea will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to discuss first quarter results.

A listen-only webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available on Archaea’s website at www.archaeaenergy.com. After completion of the webcast, a replay will be available for 12 months on Archaea’s website.

ABOUT ARCHAEA

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea’s innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea’s differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 345 M - -
Net income 2022 72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 121x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 505 M 1 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 35,0%
Technical analysis trends ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,03 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Stork Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Walton President
Brian McCarthy Chief Investment Officer
Daniel Joseph Rice Executive Chairman
Chad Bellah Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.25.98%1 505
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.69%160 121
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.04%88 869
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.86%82 723
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.21%81 336
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.02%73 259