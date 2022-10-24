Advanced search
    LFG   US03940F1030

ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.

(LFG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
25.76 USD   -0.23%
Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
BU
10/19News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10/18Energy Up as Earnings, Economic Data Offset Commodity Price Drop -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

10/24/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Archaea Energy Inc. (“Archaea”) (NYSE: LFG) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after the market closes. In light of its pending acquisition by bp, as announced on October 17, 2022, Archaea will not host a conference call to discuss third quarter results.

ABOUT ARCHAEA

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea’s innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea’s differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels.

Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 M - -
Net income 2022 95,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 084 M 2 084 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 63,5%
Technical analysis trends ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,82 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Stork Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Walton President
Brian McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Joseph Rice Chairman
Derek Kramer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.41.25%2 084
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.75.51%2 525
TPI POLENE POWER-20.19%730
CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED-53.24%361
EF-ON INC.2.91%92
TPC POWER HOLDING-38.02%79