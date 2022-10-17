Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archaea Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFG   US03940F1030

ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.

(LFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
16.88 USD   -4.90%
08:10aBP to Buy US Biogas Company Archaea Energy for $4 Billion
MT
08:09aLfg Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Archaea Energy Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
08:03aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LFG Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Archaea Energy Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

10/17/2022 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash is fair to Archaea shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Archaea shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Archaea and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Archaea shareholders; (2) determine whether BP is underpaying for Archaea; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Archaea shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Archaea shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Archaea shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
08:10aBP to Buy US Biogas Company Archaea Energy for $4 Billion
MT
08:09aLfg Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Archaea Energy Inc..
BU
08:03aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:00aBP to buy Archaea in $4.1 bln deal to beef up alternative fuels business
RE
07:46aArchaea Energy to be Acquired by BP for $4.1 Billion
MT
07:44aArchaea Energy Being Bought By BP for $26 a Share
DJ
07:37abp accelerates and expands in bioenergy, agreeing to buy leading US biogas company Arch..
PR
07:24aArchaea Energy to be bought by BP for $4.1 bln including debt
RE
07:16aArchaea Energy to be Acquired by bp for Approximately $4.1 Billion
BU
10/04Republic Services Inc and Archaea Energy Inc. Announces Renewable Natural Gas Project a..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 371 M - -
Net income 2022 95,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 363 M 1 363 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Archaea Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,88 $
Average target price 29,56 $
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Stork Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Walton President
Brian McCarthy Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Joseph Rice Chairman
Derek Kramer Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.-7.66%1 363
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.40.39%2 019
TPI POLENE POWER-21.15%720
CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED-50.51%382
EF-ON INC.1.29%91
TPC POWER HOLDING-39.67%77