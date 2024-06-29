Archean Chemical Industries Limited announced that at its AGM held on June 28, 2024, shareholders approved the dividend of INR 1.00 per share (50%) for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Archean Chemical Industries Limited
Equities
ACI
INE128X01021
Specialty Chemicals
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|669 INR
|+1.73%
|-3.98%
|+2.97%
|09:41am
|Archean Chemical Industries Limited Approves Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Jun. 01
|Archean Chemical Industries Limited Announces Resignation of S Balasundharam as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.97%
|990M
|+19.99%
|67.97B
|-6.03%
|45.92B
|+22.27%
|43.74B
|+33.20%
|28.16B
|+8.15%
|19.17B
|+14.71%
|17.12B
|-13.18%
|14.73B
|-27.99%
|14.52B
|-32.33%
|11.64B
