Archean Chemical Industries Limited at the SBM held on February 3, 2024, the board has approved second interim dividend of INR 1 per equity share of INR 2 each (50%) for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as February 14, 2024. The said interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners of the Company as on the Record date of February 14, 2024.