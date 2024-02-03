Archean Chemical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Archean Chemical Industries Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 4,126.26 million compared to INR 3,649.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,218.65 million compared to INR 3,723.97 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,015.28 million compared to INR 980.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.24 compared to INR 8.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.23 compared to INR 8.71 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 10,461.84 million compared to INR 10,586.91 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 10,775.45 million compared to INR 10,936.31 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2,613.85 million compared to INR 2,460.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.23 compared to INR 23.16 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 21.21 compared to INR 23.13 a year ago.