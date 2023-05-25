Acting FAA chief expected to join air taxi firm Archer Aviation -- sources

(Adds more background on Archer, comment from Nolen in prior
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) acting chief Billy Nolen is expected to
take a position with electric air taxi firm Archer Aviation
after he leaves the agency, sources told Reuters.
Asked for comment on whether Nolen was joining Archer, the
FAA said "Billy Nolen is departing the FAA in the coming weeks
and is continuing to ensure a smooth transition at the agency."
Archer Aviation declined to comment.
California-based Archer said earlier this month it had
completed final assembly of its first "Midnight" electric
vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The Midnight can
carry four passengers and a pilot and has a range of up to 100
miles.
On April 21, Nolen said he planned to depart the agency this
summer after the White House nominates a new administrator. In
March, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington withdrew
his nomination to serve as FAA administrator after Republican
criticism.
Nolen's departure email said "we will see eVTOLs
certified in just a few years, instead of decades.... Not since
the dawn of the jet age have we seen so many advances and
changes in aerospace."
It is not clear who will serve as acting FAA
administrator once Nolen leaves but sources say the Biden
administration is considering Katie Thomson, the agency's
current chief of staff.
In January, Archer said carmaker Stellantis
will help build Archer's electric aircraft that will be
manufactured in Covington, Georgia, starting in 2024, with a
production target of 2,300 aircraft annually.
Archer is conducting a series of ground tests leading up
to its planned first flight this summer and a goal of entering
into service in 2025.
Stellantis and United Airlines are
both investors in Archer.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)