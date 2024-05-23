With this milestone, Archer takes another significant regulatory step forward toward its goal of making electric flying taxis an everyday reality The final airworthiness criteria provides the solidified path for the company to achieve Type Certification for Midnight This is a critical step as Archer continues to ramp up its “for credit” testing with the FAA Archer is one of only two companies in the world to achieve this certification progress with the FAA for an eVTOL aircraft

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the FAA issued for public inspection the final airworthiness criteria for Archer’s Midnight aircraft. This significant regulatory milestone provides the solidified path for Archer to achieve Type Certification for Midnight. Archer is one of two companies in the world to achieve this certification progress with the FAA for an eVTOL aircraft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523033837/en/

The final airworthiness criteria provides the solidified path for Archer to achieve Type Certification for Midnight. (Photo: Business Wire)

The finalization of Archer’s airworthiness criteria unlocks the ability for Archer to work with the FAA to obtain the remaining final approvals on its certification and test plans. This is a critical step as Archer continues to ramp up its “for credit” testing with the FAA and prepares to begin its piloted flight testing later this year.

“Midnight is one giant step closer to taking passengers into the sky in the coming years in the U.S. The final airworthiness criteria for Midnight is an important step on our journey to make electric flying taxis an everyday reality,” said Billy Nolen, Archer Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and former Administrator of the FAA. “Thank you to the team at the FAA for their continued hard work in support of making the electrification of aviation a reality.”

“Today’s milestone adds significant momentum to Midnight’s certification program as we further ramp up our 'for credit' testing efforts with the FAA,” added Eric Wright, Archer Head of Certification.

Archer has been putting Midnight’s systems and components through rigorous testing as part of its safety of flight readiness for our upcoming piloted flight tests later this year and in support of its ongoing FAA certification program. Additionally, the company has made significant progress on the construction of its first three piloted conforming Midnight aircraft. The first aircraft in this initial fleet will begin piloted flight testing later this year, and subsequently be used in “for credit” flight testing with the FAA as the company progresses towards commercialization.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and market opportunities, including statements regarding the performance and development of its aircraft, business opportunities, and timelines of its piloted flight testing and commercialization. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visitwww.archer.com.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523033837/en/