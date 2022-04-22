Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 10:36:17 am EDT
3.805 USD   +0.13%
10:28aARCHER AVIATION : April 22, 2022 | Earth Day, Everyday
PU
04/18Archer Aviation Announces Leadership Transition; Appoints Adam Goldstein Sole CEO
BU
04/18Archer Aviation Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
Archer Aviation : April 22, 2022 | Earth Day, Everyday

04/22/2022 | 10:28am EDT
How do you change the world? How do you identify the problems, the solutions, the roadmap? What does it take to prevail? Is it something within the fortunate few, or something within all of us? There is no magic key, no single step towards change. There is only a journey, with no definitive direction or time. It is a journey for the bold and the passionate, and for the resilient. And to make an impact on this pale blue dot, the journey begins with a single step.

Ours led to a vision. We observed a growing problem, growing even more with each passing day. Urban environments, once the pinnacle of societal achievements, were becoming detrimental to the society they once helped elevate. As the population has boomed, so have the negative impacts. Increased congestion and pollution have negatively impacted the standard of living and of health. Things could be better. Lives could be better. So we ventured to turn vision into reality.

Compiling a driven team of engineers and explorers, we set out to create a revolution in air travel. We've designed a way to move more sustainably. Our drive to develop a new idea of what eVTOL aircraft could be led to Maker, our full-scale demonstrator. With six independent battery packs, powering 12 electric engines, we eliminated the need for fossil fuel propulsion. Gone are the increasing emissions from traditional urban aircraft, replaced by a propulsion system that will not only help clear the air but also make it safer. Unlike a helicopter, Maker's independent battery and electrical systems allowed for no single point of failure, and we are designing for multiple safety redundancies. Cleaner for the air, safer for passengers, and rising above the congestion, we believe eVTOL aircraft will set a new standard for mobility.

And creating a better life goes beyond merely health and safety. We set out to empower exploration. Micro-exploration is in our blood, and flows through the course we set. We are designing for transformative travel, the ability to experience more at every step of the journey. From the moment you sit inside to the mere minutes it takes to travel across town. Saving time with a more efficient way to move, we're looking to provide for more possibilities to not only see more, but to go further close to home. Through our aerial rideshare service we're aiming for a commute that transforms what "commuting" can be, with new perspectives and more time to be free.

It's an experience not only designed for the few but for all of us. We hope to change lives on the ground every bit as much as in the air. We can help contribute to air that's cleaner to breathe. We can help reduce the excessive noise that propels itself to every street, every building, every home below. We can help people to move more freely, giving them the opportunity to commute in a new dimension. No longer constrained to the flow of the street, or the sprawl of the land, they can move more efficiently. We're working towards it, and looking to bring everyone on-board. With a dedication to safety, and eye towards optimizing existing infrastructure, our aim is to create an aerial rideshare solution that's affordable and competitive.

Because we believe that to experience this planet is to treasure it. To understand the world you must live it. You must explore, discovering more about the places you know and venturing further in those you don't. In those journeys we find passion and opportunity. At every step we find more worth saving and more ways to contribute. On this Earth Day we hope you too will take some time to explore this magnificent rock. And today, just like everyday, we'll be working towards a better future.

Disclaimer

Archer Aviation Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -269 M - -
Net cash 2022 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 51,6%
Managers and Directors
Brett Adcock Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.-37.09%893
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.21%150 873
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.67%116 965
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.72%69 047
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.11%67 197
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.41%47 510