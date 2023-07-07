



Date of Report: July 6, 2023

Archer Aviation Inc.

Item 5.01 Change in Control of Registrant





On July 6, 2023, Adam Goldstein, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Archer Aviation Inc. (the "Company"), became the beneficial owner of approximately 50.1% of the total voting power of the Company's outstanding capital stock as of July 6, 2023. Mr. Goldstein's voting power increased to over 50% of the total voting power of the Company as a result of sales and/or transfers by other stockholders of the Company's Class B common stock, which pursuant to the terms of the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Charter"), resulted in the conversion of their shares from Class B common stock (which is entitled to ten votes per share) to Class A common stock (which is entitled to one vote per share), effectively decreasing the voting power percentages of such other stockholders relative to Mr. Goldstein. Such change in voting power was not the result of any transaction initiated by Mr. Goldstein. As a result of future sales or issuances of capital stock by the Company, and/or exercises, settlements or conversions of options, warrants or restricted stock units, and additional conversions of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock, Mr. Goldstein's voting power will fluctuate above and below 50% of the total voting power of the Company.





Except for the circumstances resulting in the automatic or mandatory conversion of the Company's Class B common stock to Class A common stock as outlined in the Company's Charter, there are no arrangements known to the Company, the operation of which may, at a subsequent date, result in a change in control of the Company.













