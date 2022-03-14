Archer Aviation : Q4'21 Shareholder Letter

VISION, ADVANTAGE, AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Archer Shareholders,

We are pleased to share with you our fourth quarter and fscal year 2021 fnancial results and business update. In addition to this letter, we will be conducting our earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 PM PT today. You can access this conference call via a live webcast on our investor relations website at investors.archer.comor by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and entering the access code 478173.

In this letter, we will continue to share our progress and roadmap for achieving our vision of making urban air mobility ("UAM") an everyday reality. We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in 2021, and we look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2022 and beyond.

OUR VISION & ADVANTAGE

In our Q3 2021 Shareholder Letter, we outlined our vision for UAM and our belief that moving daily, short-distance ground transportation into the skies will be the next great industrial revolution. While it may be hard for some to envision this today, there is no doubt that all the congestion and the environmental impacts of vehicle trafc in and around cities are unsustainable. Opening the 'Z-axis' to everyday commuters - in a way that saves time, is safe, cost-efective, and sustainable - is the future of mobility.

We believe we are particularly well-equipped to make this vision a reality because of the following core strategic advantages:

Built for FAA Certifcation : The importance of certifcation is ingrained in Archer's DNA. From our aircraft design to the parts and suppliers we select to the way we develop our aircraft, we strive to ensure an efcient certifcation process with the FAA. To our knowledge, Archer is one of only two eVTOL companies in the world with an FAA G-1 Issue Paper. Optimized Aircraft Design : Our aircraft design has always focused on four critical characteristics: 1) fxed-winged; 2) piloted (although we believe autonomy will be the future of eVTOL UAM once it has a viable path to FAA certifcation); 3) utilizes existing battery cell technology; and 4) mass manufacturability. Archer believes these characteristics will enable commercial eVTOL success in our target market. Well Capitalized : With ~$747m of cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, we are one of the most well capitalized eVTOL companies in the world. In addition, we have other potential sources of capital, such as our contract with United Airlines pursuant to which United Airlines has made a conditional order for up to $1.5 billion of our aircraft. Leading Team in the Industry : We believe we have hired and built one of the best eVTOL teams in the world. The team encompasses a wide range of areas such as aerodynamics, fight controls, software, electric powertrain and many others.

OUR ROADMAP & ACCOUNTABILITY

Bringing a new product and a new industry to market is complicated. This is why we have simplifed our roadmap into four key business areas. We believe these four areas will defne whether we are successful in our industry and dictate the milestones for which we hold ourselves most accountable (see more in our Outlook to Commercializationsection). Importantly, we successfully completed each of our stated 2021 milestones and remain on track to similarly achieve each of our 2022 milestones.