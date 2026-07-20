Archer Aviation Inc. is an aerospace company. It is engaged in providing customers with advanced aircraft and related technologies and services in the United States and internationally in both the commercial and defense sectors. Its commercial line of business consists of the sale of its commercial aircraft (Archer Direct), such as Midnight, to aircraft operators as well as technologies and services related thereto, including commercial launch (certification, testing, training, demonstration, market survey and early trial operations), and maintenance and repair. Its defense line of business consists of the sale of aircraft and related technologies for defense applications. Its initial product is intended to be a hybrid-propulsion, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Its Midnight aircraft is designed around its proprietary 12-tilt-6 distributed electric propulsion platform. It carries four passengers plus a pilot. The aircraft is purpose-built for air taxi operations.