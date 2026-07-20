Archer Aviation takes off after unveiling autonomous military aircraft with Anduril
Archer Aviation's stock rose over 20% after showcasing Thunder, an autonomous vertical takeoff and landing military aircraft developed with Anduril. Unveiled at the Farnborough International Airshow, the new aircraft is designed to fly alongside crewed planes and helicopters during military operations, marking a new step in the partnership the two companies formed in 2024.
Alongside this diversification into defense, Archer is continuing to develop its electric air taxis (eVTOL), aiming to secure certification and bring them into service in time for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. The company is benefiting from a pilot program launched in the United States to speed the rollout of eVTOLs, even as the sector continues to face regulatory hurdles and a lack of suitable infrastructure.
Developing military applications has now become a strategic growth pillar for Archer. According to Chief Executive Officer Adam Goldstein, this market offers significant potential as the US military increases investment in defense technology and artificial intelligence. He also notes that aircraft intended for military use are not subject to the same certification requirements as commercial aircraft, which could accelerate deployment.
Archer Aviation Inc. is an aerospace company. It is engaged in providing customers with advanced aircraft and related technologies and services in the United States and internationally in both the commercial and defense sectors. Its commercial line of business consists of the sale of its commercial aircraft (Archer Direct), such as Midnight, to aircraft operators as well as technologies and services related thereto, including commercial launch (certification, testing, training, demonstration, market survey and early trial operations), and maintenance and repair. Its defense line of business consists of the sale of aircraft and related technologies for defense applications. Its initial product is intended to be a hybrid-propulsion, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Its Midnight aircraft is designed around its proprietary 12-tilt-6 distributed electric propulsion platform. It carries four passengers plus a pilot. The aircraft is purpose-built for air taxi operations.
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