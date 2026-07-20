Alongside this diversification into defense, Archer is continuing to develop its electric air taxis (eVTOL), aiming to secure certification and bring them into service in time for the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. The company is benefiting from a pilot program launched in the United States to speed the rollout of eVTOLs, even as the sector continues to face regulatory hurdles and a lack of suitable infrastructure.

Developing military applications has now become a strategic growth pillar for Archer. According to Chief Executive Officer Adam Goldstein, this market offers significant potential as the US military increases investment in defense technology and artificial intelligence. He also notes that aircraft intended for military use are not subject to the same certification requirements as commercial aircraft, which could accelerate deployment.