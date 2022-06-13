Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04 2022-06-13 pm EDT
3.950 USD   -3.89%
05/12ARCHER AVIATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12Archer Aviation Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Archer Aviation Narrows Q1 Loss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Archer Aviation to Join Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes

06/13/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it will be included in the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022.

The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes, a key milestone for our business since becoming a publicly traded company in September 2021,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “I know that our inclusion in the index will not only help to broaden our visibility with the investment community but to demonstrate our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders as we move forward with our vision of commercializing our eVTOL aircraft as expeditiously as possible.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world’s cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s team is based in San Jose, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCHER AVIATION INC.
05/12ARCHER AVIATION INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/12Archer Aviation Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/12Archer Aviation Narrows Q1 Loss
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Archer Aviation Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Archer Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/10U.S. FAA shifts gears on certifying future 'flying taxi' pilots
RE
05/10ARCHER AVIATION INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
05/10Archer Aviation Inc. Announces Resignation of Brett Adcock as Director
CI
05/03Archer To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
BU
05/03District Court Granted Judgment On The Pleadings Because The Patents Recited Patent-Ine..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER AVIATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -323 M - -
Net cash 2022 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 988 M 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Archer Aviation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 8,70 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Fred M. Diaz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.-31.95%988
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.96%141 618
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.04%114 660
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.83%72 098
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.75%62 261
BOMBARDIER INC.-20.81%53 721