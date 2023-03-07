Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:12:02 2023-03-07 am EST
2.960 USD   -1.99%
09:05aArcher Closes Incentive Transaction; Begins Construction on First of its Kind High-Volume eVTOL Manufacturing Facility in Covington, GA
BU
02/27Archer Aviation : VERIFIED PETITION FOR RELIEF UNDER 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
02/27Archer Aviation Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Archer Closes Incentive Transaction; Begins Construction on First of its Kind High-Volume eVTOL Manufacturing Facility in Covington, GA

03/07/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Industry-first high-volume facility for manufacturing eVTOL aircraft strategically located adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport
  • This is where Archer and Stellantis are set to join forces to begin manufacturing Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft in 2024
  • On February 28th Archer closed on the local incentive transaction for the project that, along with a Georgia REBA grant, totals ~33% of the planned capital investment
  • On March 2nd Archer began construction on Phase 1 of the project -- build out of a ~350,000 square-foot facility capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year
  • This achievement will be marked with a ceremonial event in April

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has closed the local incentive transaction and begun construction on its high-volume manufacturing facility project in Covington, GA. The planned approximately 350,000 square-foot facility is strategically located adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport and will be capable of producing up to 650 aircraft per year. This type of high-volume manufacturing facility is believed to be a first for the eVTOL industry. The Covington facility will be capable of being expanded by an additional 800,000 square feet, which is estimated to support long-term production targets of up to 2,300 aircraft per year.

The news comes on the heels of Archer’s announcement in January of an expanded relationship with Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and owner of brands like Jeep®, Ram and Maserati, under which the two companies will join forces to manufacture the company’s production aircraft, Midnight. This unique partnership will leverage each company’s respective strengths and competencies to bring the Midnight aircraft to market. Archer brings its world-class team of eVTOL, electric powertrain and certification experts while Stellantis will contribute advanced manufacturing technology and expertise, experienced personnel and capital to the partnership. This combination is intended to enable the rapid scaling of aircraft production to meet Archer’s commercialization plans, while allowing Archer to strengthen its path to commercialization by helping it avoid hundreds of millions of dollars of spending during the manufacturing ramp up phase. The goal is for Stellantis to mass produce Archer’s eVTOL aircraft as its exclusive contract manufacturer.

“We are thrilled to be taking this next important step as we work closely with Stellantis to ramp up our high-volume manufacturing capabilities at this new facility in Covington, GA,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. “The key to unlocking the promise of what the eVTOL aircraft industry can bring is scale, and we are thrilled by the support the State of Georgia and Newton County are providing to this first of its kind facility in such an exciting new industry.”

To mark this milestone, Archer plans to hold a ceremonial event in April in Covington, GA.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR

Archer Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans and product roadmaps, and the expected timing thereof, including statements regarding the manufacturing of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft. These forward looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Archer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and other documents filed by Archer from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ARCHER AVIATION INC.
09:05aArcher Closes Incentive Transaction; Begins Construction on First of its Kind High-Volu..
BU
02/27Archer Aviation : VERIFIED PETITION FOR RELIEF UNDER 8 DEL. C. § 205 - Form 8-K
PU
02/27Archer Aviation Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/27Transcript : Archer Aviation Inc. Presents at 28th Annual Vail Summit, Feb-27..
CI
02/23Archer To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operating Update and Financial Resul..
BU
02/17Embraer's electric aircraft maker Eve 'on track' to start service in 2026
RE
02/16Archer Aviation Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07Archer Aviation Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fi..
AQ
02/02Archer to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
01/27Insider Sell: Archer Aviation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER AVIATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -325 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Archer Aviation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,02 $
Average target price 8,42 $
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Fred M. Diaz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.61.50%735
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.40%145 270
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.77%122 586
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.34%71 969
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-6.88%63 719
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.86%40 662