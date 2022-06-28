Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-28 pm EDT
3.290 USD   -13.65%
Archer Flight Testing Gains Momentum, On Pace to Achieve Transition Flight By Year End

06/28/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
  • Based on the success of its recent flight tests of Maker, Archer believes it will continue to accelerate its progress to full transition flights by year-end.
  • Archer is conducting multiple tests weekly as it progresses through Maker’s flight test campaign.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that based on the recent successes seen in its Maker flight testing program, it is confident it will achieve its goal of flying full transition flights with Maker by year end. The work the team put in during the first half of this year to upgrade and test the aircraft’s Tilt Propeller System (TPS) is proving successful. Archer believes that its progress from first hover flight through full transition will be the fastest pace any eVTOL company has reached this milestone. Archer’s industry leading talent and its focus on using key enabling technologies that are in the market today have unlocked this historic progress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628006177/en/

Archer's Maker test aircraft in flight (Photo: Business Wire)

Archer's Maker test aircraft in flight (Photo: Business Wire)

In December of 2021 Maker successfully completed its first hover test flight. After completing that initial flight test, the engineering team spent the following months focused on advancing the development and testing of the systems needed to progress to full transition as efficiently as possible. Flight testing during the most recent phase has centered around various hover scenarios to analyze the TPS in the air. As testing progresses, the flight envelope will be expanded with flights at increasing climb and descent rates, and airspeeds. Archer plans to continue to conduct multiple flight tests weekly as the campaign continues into the second half of this year.

“What differentiates Archer from other players in our industry is our approach to commercialization as well as our laser focus on achieving that goal. The advancements we are making in our flight test campaign are nothing short of remarkable. I wake up every day inspired by our team,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Chief Executive Officer and founder.

“Our recent test flights with Maker have shown impressive results,” said Dr. Geoff Bower, Chief Engineer of Archer. Dr. Bower oversees Maker’s flight test campaign and brings over a decade of experience in the eVTOL aircraft industry during which he has helped design and build 5 previous generations of full-scale eVTOL aircraft and completed successful flight test campaigns. “The rigorous testing our team has completed over the past several months has helped not only validate our design, but also furthers our mission to certify our production aircraft.”

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer’s goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR


© Business Wire 2022
