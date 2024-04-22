Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) will report its first quarter 2024 operating update and financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operating update and financial results.

Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit the Archer investor relations website at investors.archer.com.

Conference Call Information: To listen to the conference call, dial +1 404-975-4839 (domestic) or +1 833-470-1428 (international), and enter the access code 781391.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Archer investor relations website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call by dialing 866-813-9403 (domestic) or + 44 204-525-0658 (international), and entering the access code 792154.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240422691717/en/