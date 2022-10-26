Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
2.700 USD   -6.57%
Archer To Report Third Quarter Operating Update and Financial Results on November 10, 2022

10/26/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) will report its third quarter operating update and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and an operating update.

  • Webcast Information: To access the live webcast, visit the Archer investor relations website at investors.archer.com.
  • Conference Call Information: To listen to the conference call, dial 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international), and enter the access code 860726.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Archer investor relations website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call by dialing 866-813-9403 (domestic) or + 44 204-525-0658 (international), and entering the access code: 029382.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER AVIATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -326 M - -
Net cash 2022 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 698 M 698 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Archer Aviation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Fred M. Diaz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.-52.15%698
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.67%130 045
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION28.71%120 593
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.09%81 494
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.88%67 265
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.35%47 500