The MUSE Design Awards, an International design competition, recognizes Archer’s Midnight as “Transportation Design of the Year” for 2023 The MUSE Design Awards honors and celebrates the world's best in design and innovation Archer’s team of world-class design and engineering professionals set out to celebrate the act of flying by creating a powerful aircraft design that forges an emotional connection between passenger and aircraft

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced its Midnight aircraft has been recognized by the MUSE Design Awards as the “Transportation Design of the Year”. The MUSE Design Awards celebrates and honors the world's best in design and innovation.

Archer's Midnight eVTOL aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Archer’s team of world-class design professionals, led by Julien Montousse, former Head of Design at Mazda North America, Niki Smart, who reshaped the Cadillac vehicle design at General Motors, and Greg Warmsley, former Executive Creative Director at Mazda, broke boundaries of aerospace design with its Midnight aircraft, which intends to unlock the skies bringing the future of movement to reality.

“Midnight is poised to unlock freedom of movement within and around cities on an entirely new level. Our design team focused on creating a travel experience that will enrich people’s lives through an inspiring future Archer world,” said Montousse. “After spending most of my life designing cars, I saw from a distance that technology breakthroughs were happening in aerospace and that they would unlock new aircraft architectures. When developing a product in a completely new space like eVTOL aircraft, it’s important to instill confidence and earn the trust of consumers.”

Unlike the automotive industry, the skin of an eVTOL aircraft cannot be designed alone - the entire aircraft must be designed collectively with engineering and industrial design teams working hand in hand to achieve a final product that was visually stunning while meeting the strict aerodynamics and weight demands required for the aircraft to perform at the level required.

“When setting out to design Midnight, we focused on creating a powerful aircraft design that forged an emotional connection between passenger and aircraft,” said Montousse. “Midnight combines high function with high emotion delivering a travel experience unlike any other. From the moment you lay eyes on the aircraft to the experience of gazing down at the community you live in, Midnight’s design delivers an unparalleled sense of connection to the world around you, creating a sense of inspiration like nothing else.”

The MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellent and original design work from around the world. Its mission is to honor and celebrate outstanding design innovators, while inspiring others to elevate the standards of the design world.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

