    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
3.690 USD   +0.82%
09:08aNew Head of Government Relations Will Accelerate Archer's Path to Commercialization
BU
08/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Archer Aviation's Price Target to $12 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/11Archer Receives $10 million Pre-Delivery Payment From United Airlines for 100 eVTOL Aircraft
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Head of Government Relations Will Accelerate Archer's Path to Commercialization

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Dr. Michael Romanowski Will Align Archer’s Objectives with Emerging Policy and Regulations

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Romanowski as Head of Government Relations. In his role, Romanowski will collaborate with regulatory authorities and industry to form a forward-leaning position on policy, process and global certification expectations.

“My career has been dedicated to improving safety. The safe advancement and implementation of emerging aerospace technologies is one of the best ways to continue to improve safety and bring lasting benefits to the American public,” said Dr. Michael Romanowski. “Archer’s dedication to safety and focus on collaboration with industry and federal agencies alike is a clear signal of their commitment to making eVTOL travel a reality.”

Romanowski joins Archer after more than 14 years at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), where he served most recently as Aircraft Certification Director of Policy and Innovation, and as the Director of NextGen Integration & Implementation and Commercial Space Integration. In addition, Romanowski served as the Aviation and Aeronautics Advisor to the Chief Technology Officer of the United States and as the Executive Director of the National Science and Technology Council Aeronautics Science and Technology Subcommittee under the Obama administration. Prior to the FAA Romanowski served as Vice President of Civil Aviation at the Aerospace Industries Association. Romanowski earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at Duke University.

Following the recent close of the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of its production aircraft, Midnight, Archer is continuing its path towards commercialization by focusing on the regulatory framework necessary to bring eVTOL aircraft to market. Romanowski’s appointment is key to continued collaboration with industry and regulatory organizations developing consensus positions on the technology’s implementation.

“Innovation, partnership and safety are key to our mission,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer. “I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our team, and to help strengthen our path to commercialization. We are dedicated to the realization of Urban Air Mobility that’s safe and sustainable, and Michael’s appointment is key to collaborating on the regulatory framework that will help make it possible.”

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

Source: Archer
Text: ArcherIR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -325 M - -
Net cash 2022 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 891 M 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 53,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 9,08 $
Spread / Average Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Fred M. Diaz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.-38.91%891
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.40%136 048
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.86%114 843
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.75%74 707
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION12.25%64 049
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.86%44 421