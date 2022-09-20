Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer Aviation Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACHR   US03945R1023

ARCHER AVIATION INC.

(ACHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:02 2022-09-20 pm EDT
3.035 USD   +1.17%
01:20pSEPTEMBER 20, 2022 | A LOOK BACK : Our First Year as a Publicly-Traded Company
PU
09/19ARCHER AVIATION : September 19, 2022 | Archer Supports Recent Congressional Advanced Air Mobility Caucus Event
PU
09/16INSIDER SELL : Archer Aviation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

September 20, 2022 | A Look Back: Our First Year as a Publicly-Traded Company

09/20/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 20, 2021 the Archer team rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate being a publicly traded company. It's now been one year since that opening bell, and our drive to revolutionize the way we move around urban environments has been unwavering.

Shortly after receiving approval from the FAA on our G-1 certification basis and going public, we took the next big step in realizing our vision for safe, sustainable air travel. In November, Maker completed its time in the integration lab and was moved to its new home at our flight test facility. After receiving an experimental airworthiness certificate from the FAA, it was time for Maker to take to the sky.

On December 20, 2021 Maker completed its first hover test flight. During the first half of 2022 we continued to advance the systems on Maker and in July we successfully executed our critical azimuth flight tests, completing the second of its three key flight test phases.

To ensure we are developing the best, we've sought out the best. To lead our propulsion, high voltage, and battery efforts, we hired Dr. Michael Schwekutsch as Senior VP of Engineering. In January we announced new appointments to our technical advisory board. With an average of 46 years of experience in Aerospace and Defense, including time at NASA, DARPA, Lockheed Martin, Bell Helicopter, Sikorsky Aircraft, the strength of the board reinforced our technological advancement. Most recently, Dr. Michael Romanowski joined Archer as our Head of Government Relations, following positions at the FAA and the White House. His appointment helps form a forward-leaning position on policy and process, and continues our collaboration with regulatory organizations.

We also focused on strengthening our strategic partnerships. With Stellantis we've collaborated on our battery sourcing, acoustics, and manufacturing build out. To further production of our production eVTOL aircraft we entered into relationships with Hexcel for advanced lightweight composites and Honeywell for the supply of flight control actuation and thermal management technologies.

In August one of our earliest supporters helped mark a major milestone not just for us, but for our industry. United Airlines delivered a $10 million pre-delivery payment for 100 of our initial production eVTOL aircraft. Following the completion of our Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for that aircraft, the payment was believed to be the first of its kind amongst any eVTOL company. Shortly after marking that industry milestone we announced the name of that production eVTOL aircraft: Midnight ™.

And this is just the beginning. There are still many more milestones to mark on our journey.

We are on a mission to unlock the sky, and we continue our momentum towards revolutionizing air travel. The best is yet to come.

Disclaimer

Archer Aviation Inc. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 17:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARCHER AVIATION INC.
01:20pSEPTEMBER 20, 2022 | A LOOK BACK : Our First Year as a Publicly-Traded Company
PU
09/19ARCHER AVIATION : September 19, 2022 | Archer Supports Recent Congressional Advanced Air M..
PU
09/16INSIDER SELL : Archer Aviation
MT
09/13INSIDER SELL : Archer Aviation
MT
09/13ARCHER AVIATION : September 13, 2022 | Chief Piloting the eVTOL Future
PU
09/12Barclays Adjusts Archer Aviation's Price Target to $4 from $5.50, Maintains Equalweight..
MT
09/08United Airlines Invests $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Maker Eve Air Mobility, Sig..
MT
09/08United Airlines invests $15 million in Eve Air, orders 200 air taxis
RE
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Archer Aviation Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Technology Confere..
CI
08/24New Head of Government Relations Will Accelerate Archer's Path to Commercialization
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER AVIATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -326 M - -
Net cash 2022 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 725 M 725 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Archer Aviation Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER AVIATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Goldstein Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mesler Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Bower Chief Engineer
Tom Muniz Chief Operating Officer
Fred M. Diaz Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER AVIATION INC.-50.33%725
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.29%125 038
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.19%110 441
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.09%75 510
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.86%62 689
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.89%44 025