Specific lots may contain elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus; may harm cattle, chickens, equine, goats, lambs, llamas, rabbits, sheep and swine

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recalls announced on March, 30, 2024 and April 11, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus.

Possible impacts of elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus can include the following depending on the type of animal and specific ingredient involved: weight loss or decreased appetite; weak and listless behavior; reduced consumption; increased thirst; reduced feed conversion; reduced feed efficiency; diarrhea and/or watery feces; reduced or slow growth rate; weakness; increase in urinary stones; increased breathing rate; lethargy; fatigue; poor performance; bone deformities; reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate and possible mortality.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Below is the list of additional products included in this recall.

Product Name Lot Number Product Size Product Number Species Impacted Product Issue Clinical Signs Distribution Dates States Impacted Seniorglo 505426QN 50-lb. Bags 10130AB Equine Elevated levels of calcium Could cause weight loss, become weak and listless January 24, 2024 through February 1, 2024 IL MO OH TN Showtec MoorMan's Showtec Lamb Creep DC 505884QN 50-lb. bags 11153AE Lamb Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption and increased thirst February 1, 2024 through April 4, 2024 IA MO NE NM OK TX WY Showtec Fast Fat MoorMan's Showtec A Supplement for Goats, Lambs, and Calves 505065QN 50-lb. bags 11156AE Goats, Lamb, Cattle Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium Reduced consumption and increased thirst January 17, 2024 through April 10, 2024 AR IA ID IL KS LA MN MO NE NM OK TX Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec 505193QN 125-lb. tubs 11228AAA6F Swine Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or sodium Reduced consumption January 22, 2024 through March 13, 2024 AR IA KS MN MO NM OK TX WY Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec 505196QN 200-lb. tubs 11228BL Swine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption January 19, 2024 through March 28, 2024 CO IN LA MN MO MT NE OH TX WY Showtec Ewe Breeder MoorMan's Showtec 505857QN 506656QN 50-lb. bag 11258AB Sheep Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption February 9, 2024 through April 1, 2024 IA MO MS NE SD WY Maxlean GF Complete 1.10 505938QN 50-lb. bag 12164AAA24 Swine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption February 2, 2024 through March 14, 2024 CA MN MO NE MotivAte 12 15 DEN 507330QN 50-lb. bag 12286CVW Swine Elevated levels of phosphorus Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion February 27, 2024 through March 4, 2024 MN NE ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care Moorman's Showtec 505713QN 50-lb. bag 12343AAA Swine Elevated levels of calcium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion January 29, 2024 AZ MaxLean GF Concentrate 505220QN 50-lb. bag 12354AAA Swine Elevated levels of calcium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion January 16, 2024 through January 24, 2024 IL MO ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD 507900QN 50-lb. bag 14560AGN Swine Elevated levels of calcium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024 IA ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD 507904QN 50-lb. bag 15350AGN Swine Elevated levels of calcium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion March 7, 2024 through March 15, 2024 NE MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD 507106QN 50-lb. bag 16700AGN Swine Elevated levels of calcium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion February 23, 2024 through March 1, 2024 CA ID OR ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 505791QN 507522QN 506742QN 50-lb. bag 18007AGN 18007AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion January 26, 2024 through March 28, 2024 AR CA CO IA ID IL KS MO NM OK OR TX WI ShowTec BB 18 BMD 506939QN 505851QN 507629QN 50-lb. bag 18241AGNE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea January 13, 2024 through February 22, 2024 CA IA MT OR ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ 508364QN 508261QN 50-lb. bag 18241PLM 18241PLME4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion March 12, 2024 through March 22, 2024 CA IA ID MO WA MoorMan s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN 506664QN 50-lb. bag 21256CVWE4 Swine Elevated levels of sodium and/or chloride Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea February 16, 2024 through March 1, 2024 CO IA WI MoorMan s ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF CTC/DEN 506640QN 506746QN 507676QN 50-lb. bag 24320AYWE4 Swine Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, diarrhea, may reduce daily gain and feed conversion February 14, 2024 through March 12, 2024 CO IA ID WI MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN 506750QN 50-lb. bag 24320CVW Swine Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion February 19, 2024 through March 19, 2024 AZ CA FL GA IA ID IL MN MO CBP Plus 505965QN 50-lb. bag 53616AAA24 Cattle Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption February 9, 2024 through March 8, 2024 MO AMPT A CTC/IGR 507828QN 50-lb. bag 54229XNK Cattle Elevated levels of sodium Could cause loose stools and central nervous system issues March 1, 2024 MO Roughage Buster 80 10 Breed Right 505976QN 50-lb. bag 54707AAA1K Cattle Elevated levels of calcium, magnesium and/or sodium Reduced consumption and/or diarrhea January 30, 2024 TN ADM 30/15 Cattle Tub 507013QN 200-lb.tub 55176AAA6H Cattle Elevated levels of calcium Reduced consumption February 20, 2024 through March 8, 2024 IL MS ADM 20% All Stock Tub Garlium 507301QN 200-lb. tub 55180AAA6H Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Equine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption February 23, 2024 through February 27, 2024 IN MS Grostrong 33 Ration Balancer 507398QN 50-lb. bag 594AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst March 1, 2024 through April 1, 2024 AR IA IL MN MO NM OK PA W/M Sheep Mineral MoorMans 507019QN 507351QN 50-lb. bag 625CW Sheep and Llamas Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium Reduced consumption February 19, 2024 through April 16, 2024 AR FL GA IA IL IN KS MD MI MN MO OH OK TX WI Grostrong HRS Minerals 507024QN 25-lb. bag 641BT Equine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption February 19, 2024 through March 26, 2024 AR CO GA IA IL MO MS NE OK OR SD TX Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 506942QN 50-lb. bag 70009AAA44 Chickens Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces. February 28, 2024 through March 13, 2024 CA GA IA IL OR Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 506942QN 25-lb. Case 70009AAABE Chickens Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces. February 28, 2024 through March 14, 2024 CA IA MS OH OR SC Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 505899QN 50-lb. bag 70009AAA44 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate. February 7, 2024 through February 20, 2024 CA IL MO OR PA Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 506700QN 25-lb. bag 70009AAA46 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate. February 14, 2024 through March 13, 2024 ID SC Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 508073QN 50-lb. bag 70009ACF44 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption and increased thirst March 12, 2024 through March 18, 2024 IL Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower 507650QN 25-lb. bag 70009ACF46 Chickens Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Toxic levels can lead to leg deformities, trouble standing/walking, and mortality February 29, 2024 through March 8, 2024 IA MO Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete 506951QN 50-lb. bag 70010AAAE4 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate. February 21, 2024 through March 7, 2024 CA IL MO Patriot Performance 505804QN 507805QN 50-lb. Bag 80021AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst February 5, 2024 through March 18, 2024 IA IL IN MO Patriot Mare & Foal 507918QN 50-lb. bag 80022AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride Reduced consumption and diarrhea March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024 MO MS Patriot Senior Complete 505595QN 50-lb. bag 80029AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption January 26, 2024 through February 21, 2024 AZ IA IL MO MS NC NV OH PA TN WY Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18 506954QN 50-lb. bag 80033AAA Rabbits Elevated levels of magnesium Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness February 21, 2024 through March 15, 2024 IA IL MO OR Pen Pals Egg Maker Concentrate 506711QN 50-lb. bag 80101AAA14 Chickens Elevated levels of sodium Increased thirst and reduced consumption February 12, 2024 through February 15, 2024 IA IL Patriot Feed Easy Complete 507921QN 50-lb. Bag 80128AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption March 7, 2024 through March 12, 2024 IL MO Meat Goat Power 18 RU 506258QN 50-lb. bag 80864CAUE4 Goats Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium Reduced consumption and increase in urinary stones February 5, 2024 through March 16, 2024 IA IL MO Meat Goat Power 16 MON 505869QN 50-lb. bag 80865CAUE4 Goats Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium Increase in thirst, reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones January 31, 2024 through March 15, 2024 CA GA IL MO NE OR SD TX Goat Power Mineral 505042QN 50-lb. bag 80869AAA14 Goats Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite January 17, 2024 through April 12, 2024 FL GA IA MO OH 21% Lamb Creep BT 505416QN 507705QN 50-lb. bag 80909BGXE4 Lambs Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium Reduced consumption January 19, 2024 through April 2, 2024 AR CO KS MO OK 18% Lamb Grower CIT BT 505457QN 50-lb. bag 80910BGXE4 Lambs Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium Diarrhea and reduced consumption February 2, 2024 through April 1, 2024 AZ CO IL MO OR WI 36% Sheep Concentrate 507090QN 50-lb. bag 80915AAAE4 Sheep Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium Reduced growth and consumption, diarrhea March 11, 2024 through March 19, 2024 MO TX 36% Sheep Concentrate BT 505160QN 50-lb. bag 80915MVOE4 Sheep Elevated levels of sodium Increase in thirst, reduced consumption January 12, 2024 through February 5, 2024 IA IL MO Juniorglo Horse Feed 505902QN 50-lb. bag 80955AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst February 5, 2024 through March 28, 2024 AR AZ CO KS MO NE OK TX WY ADM AN Sheep & Goat Tub 505569QN 506985QN 125-lb. tub 81527AAA6F Sheep and Goats Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite January 25, 2024 through March 20, 2024 IA IL IN KY MD MI MN MO OH PA TN WI WY Pen Pals Professional Show Rabbit 505348QN 50-lb. bag 81657AAA Rabbits Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness January 25, 2024 through March 15, 2024 AR FL KS MO Sweet Unique All Stock 506687QN 50-lb. bag 81680AAAC4 Dairy and Beef Cattle, Ewes, Nannies/Goat Does and Adult Horses Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium Reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones for goats February 21, 2024 through March 26, 2024 GA IL MO Forage First Hay Extender 505497QN 50-lb. bag 81681AAA24 Equine Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium Weakness, increased breathing rate January 19, 2024 MO Goat Power 36% Concentrate 506266QN 50-lb. bag 81723AAAE4 Goats Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium Reduced consumption and diarrhea February 2, 2024 through March 4, 2024 AR IA IL MO NE Rack Plus Deer Mineral 506992QN 22.5-lb. bag 81731AAA1M Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer and Elk Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium Reduced consumption and diarrhea February 28, 2024 through March 21, 2024 IL IN KY OH Summer Care Tub Forage First 508101QN 125-lb. tub 81885AAA6F Equine Elevated levels of sodium Reduced consumption March 11, 2024 through March 26, 2024 MN

The lot number can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.

For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We’re a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We’re a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We’re a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new consumer and industrial solutions. And we're a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize the multiple industries we serve. Around the globe, our innovation and expertise are meeting critical needs while nourishing quality of life and supporting a healthier planet. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610056474/en/