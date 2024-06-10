ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recalls announced on March, 30, 2024 and April 11, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus.
Possible impacts of elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus can include the following depending on the type of animal and specific ingredient involved: weight loss or decreased appetite; weak and listless behavior; reduced consumption; increased thirst; reduced feed conversion; reduced feed efficiency; diarrhea and/or watery feces; reduced or slow growth rate; weakness; increase in urinary stones; increased breathing rate; lethargy; fatigue; poor performance; bone deformities; reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate and possible mortality.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Below is the list of additional products included in this recall.
Product Name
Lot Number
Product Size
Product Number
Species Impacted
Product Issue
Clinical Signs
Distribution Dates
States Impacted
Seniorglo
505426QN
50-lb. Bags
10130AB
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium
Could cause weight loss, become weak and listless
January 24, 2024 through February 1, 2024
IL MO OH TN
Showtec MoorMan's Showtec Lamb Creep DC
505884QN
50-lb. bags
11153AE
Lamb
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption and increased thirst
February 1, 2024 through April 4, 2024
IA MO NE NM OK TX WY
Showtec Fast Fat MoorMan's Showtec A Supplement for Goats, Lambs, and Calves
505065QN
50-lb. bags
11156AE
Goats, Lamb, Cattle
Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium
Reduced consumption and increased thirst
January 17, 2024 through April 10, 2024
AR IA ID IL KS LA MN MO NE NM OK TX
Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec
505193QN
125-lb. tubs
11228AAA6F
Swine
Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or sodium
Reduced consumption
January 22, 2024 through March 13, 2024
AR IA KS MN MO NM OK TX WY
Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec
505196QN
200-lb. tubs
11228BL
Swine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
January 19, 2024 through March 28, 2024
CO IN LA MN MO MT NE OH TX WY
Showtec Ewe Breeder MoorMan's Showtec
505857QN 506656QN
50-lb. bag
11258AB
Sheep
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
February 9, 2024 through April 1, 2024
IA MO MS NE SD WY
Maxlean GF Complete 1.10
505938QN
50-lb. bag
12164AAA24
Swine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
February 2, 2024 through March 14, 2024
CA MN MO NE
MotivAte 12 15 DEN
507330QN
50-lb. bag
12286CVW
Swine
Elevated levels of phosphorus
Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion
February 27, 2024 through March 4, 2024
MN NE
ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care Moorman's Showtec
505713QN
50-lb. bag
12343AAA
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
January 29, 2024
AZ
MaxLean GF Concentrate
505220QN
50-lb. bag
12354AAA
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
January 16, 2024 through January 24, 2024
IL MO
ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD
507900QN
50-lb. bag
14560AGN
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024
IA
ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD
507904QN
50-lb. bag
15350AGN
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
March 7, 2024 through March 15, 2024
NE
MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD
507106QN
50-lb. bag
16700AGN
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
February 23, 2024 through March 1, 2024
CA ID OR
ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD
505791QN 507522QN 506742QN
50-lb. bag
18007AGN 18007AGNE4
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium
Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion
January 26, 2024 through March 28, 2024
AR CA CO IA ID IL KS MO NM OK OR TX WI
ShowTec BB 18 BMD
506939QN 505851QN 507629QN
50-lb. bag
18241AGNE4
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride
Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea
January 13, 2024 through February 22, 2024
CA IA MT OR
ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ
508364QN 508261QN
50-lb. bag
18241PLM 18241PLME4
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium
Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion
March 12, 2024 through March 22, 2024
CA IA ID MO WA
MoorMan s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN
506664QN
50-lb. bag
21256CVWE4
Swine
Elevated levels of sodium and/or chloride
Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea
February 16, 2024 through March 1, 2024
CO IA WI
MoorMan s ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF CTC/DEN
506640QN 506746QN 507676QN
50-lb. bag
24320AYWE4
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride
Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, diarrhea,
may reduce daily gain and feed conversion
February 14, 2024 through March 12, 2024
CO IA ID WI
MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN
506750QN
50-lb. bag
24320CVW
Swine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion
February 19, 2024 through March 19, 2024
AZ CA FL GA IA ID IL MN MO
CBP Plus
505965QN
50-lb. bag
53616AAA24
Cattle
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
February 9, 2024 through March 8, 2024
MO
AMPT A CTC/IGR
507828QN
50-lb. bag
54229XNK
Cattle
Elevated levels of sodium
Could cause loose stools and central nervous system issues
March 1, 2024
MO
Roughage Buster 80 10 Breed Right
505976QN
50-lb. bag
54707AAA1K
Cattle
Elevated levels of calcium, magnesium and/or sodium
Reduced consumption and/or diarrhea
January 30, 2024
TN
ADM 30/15 Cattle Tub
507013QN
200-lb.tub
55176AAA6H
Cattle
Elevated levels of calcium
Reduced consumption
February 20, 2024 through March 8, 2024
IL MS
ADM 20% All Stock Tub Garlium
507301QN
200-lb. tub
55180AAA6H
Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Equine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
February 23, 2024 through February 27, 2024
IN MS
Grostrong 33 Ration Balancer
507398QN
50-lb. bag
594AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst
March 1, 2024 through April 1, 2024
AR IA IL MN MO NM OK PA
W/M Sheep Mineral MoorMans
507019QN 507351QN
50-lb. bag
625CW
Sheep and Llamas
Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium
Reduced consumption
February 19, 2024 through April 16, 2024
AR FL GA IA IL IN KS MD MI MN MO OH OK TX WI
Grostrong HRS Minerals
507024QN
25-lb. bag
641BT
Equine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
February 19, 2024 through March 26, 2024
AR CO GA IA IL MO MS NE OK OR SD TX
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
506942QN
50-lb. bag
70009AAA44
Chickens
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces.
February 28, 2024 through March 13, 2024
CA GA IA IL OR
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
506942QN
25-lb. Case
70009AAABE
Chickens
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces.
February 28, 2024 through March 14, 2024
CA IA MS OH OR SC
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
505899QN
50-lb. bag
70009AAA44
Chickens
Elevated levels of sodium
Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.
February 7, 2024 through February 20, 2024
CA IL MO OR PA
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
506700QN
25-lb. bag
70009AAA46
Chickens
Elevated levels of sodium
Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.
February 14, 2024 through March 13, 2024
ID SC
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
508073QN
50-lb. bag
70009ACF44
Chickens
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption and increased thirst
March 12, 2024 through March 18, 2024
IL
Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower
507650QN
25-lb. bag
70009ACF46
Chickens
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Toxic levels can lead to leg deformities, trouble standing/walking, and mortality
February 29, 2024 through March 8, 2024
IA MO
Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete
506951QN
50-lb. bag
70010AAAE4
Chickens
Elevated levels of sodium
Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.
February 21, 2024 through March 7, 2024
CA IL MO
Patriot Performance
505804QN 507805QN
50-lb. Bag
80021AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium
Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst
February 5, 2024 through March 18, 2024
IA IL IN MO
Patriot Mare & Foal
507918QN
50-lb. bag
80022AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride
Reduced consumption and diarrhea
March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024
MO MS
Patriot Senior Complete
505595QN
50-lb. bag
80029AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
January 26, 2024 through February 21, 2024
AZ IA IL MO MS NC NV OH PA TN WY
Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18
506954QN
50-lb. bag
80033AAA
Rabbits
Elevated levels of magnesium
Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness
February 21, 2024 through March 15, 2024
IA IL MO OR
Pen Pals Egg Maker Concentrate
506711QN
50-lb. bag
80101AAA14
Chickens
Elevated levels of sodium
Increased thirst and reduced consumption
February 12, 2024 through February 15, 2024
IA IL
Patriot Feed Easy Complete
507921QN
50-lb. Bag
80128AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
March 7, 2024 through March 12, 2024
IL MO
Meat Goat Power 18 RU
506258QN
50-lb. bag
80864CAUE4
Goats
Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium
Reduced consumption and increase in urinary stones
February 5, 2024 through March 16, 2024
IA IL MO
Meat Goat Power 16 MON
505869QN
50-lb. bag
80865CAUE4
Goats
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium
Increase in thirst, reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones
January 31, 2024 through March 15, 2024
CA GA IL MO NE OR SD TX
Goat Power Mineral
505042QN
50-lb. bag
80869AAA14
Goats
Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium
Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite
January 17, 2024 through April 12, 2024
FL GA IA MO OH
21% Lamb Creep BT
505416QN 507705QN
50-lb. bag
80909BGXE4
Lambs
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium
Reduced consumption
January 19, 2024 through April 2, 2024
AR CO KS MO OK
18% Lamb Grower CIT BT
505457QN
50-lb. bag
80910BGXE4
Lambs
Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium
Diarrhea and reduced consumption
February 2, 2024 through April 1, 2024
AZ CO IL MO OR WI
36% Sheep Concentrate
507090QN
50-lb. bag
80915AAAE4
Sheep
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium
Reduced growth and consumption, diarrhea
March 11, 2024 through March 19, 2024
MO TX
36% Sheep Concentrate BT
505160QN
50-lb. bag
80915MVOE4
Sheep
Elevated levels of sodium
Increase in thirst, reduced consumption
January 12, 2024 through February 5, 2024
IA IL MO
Juniorglo Horse Feed
505902QN
50-lb. bag
80955AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus
Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst
February 5, 2024 through March 28, 2024
AR AZ CO KS MO NE OK TX WY
ADM AN Sheep & Goat Tub
505569QN 506985QN
125-lb. tub
81527AAA6F
Sheep and Goats
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium
Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite
January 25, 2024 through March 20, 2024
IA IL IN KY MD MI MN MO OH PA TN WI WY
Pen Pals Professional Show Rabbit
505348QN
50-lb. bag
81657AAA
Rabbits
Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium
Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness
January 25, 2024 through March 15, 2024
AR FL KS MO
Sweet Unique All Stock
506687QN
50-lb. bag
81680AAAC4
Dairy and Beef Cattle, Ewes, Nannies/Goat Does and Adult Horses
Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium
Reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones for goats
February 21, 2024 through March 26, 2024
GA IL MO
Forage First Hay Extender
505497QN
50-lb. bag
81681AAA24
Equine
Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium
Weakness, increased breathing rate
January 19, 2024
MO
Goat Power 36% Concentrate
506266QN
50-lb. bag
81723AAAE4
Goats
Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium
Reduced consumption and diarrhea
February 2, 2024 through March 4, 2024
AR IA IL MO NE
Rack Plus Deer Mineral
506992QN
22.5-lb. bag
81731AAA1M
Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer and Elk
Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium
Reduced consumption and diarrhea
February 28, 2024 through March 21, 2024
IL IN KY OH
Summer Care Tub Forage First
508101QN
125-lb. tub
81885AAA6F
Equine
Elevated levels of sodium
Reduced consumption
March 11, 2024 through March 26, 2024
MN
The lot number can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.
For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.
