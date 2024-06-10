ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is expanding the recalls announced on March, 30, 2024 and April 11, 2024, to include the following additional products due to elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus.

Possible impacts of elevated levels of magnesium, sodium, calcium, chloride and/or phosphorus can include the following depending on the type of animal and specific ingredient involved: weight loss or decreased appetite; weak and listless behavior; reduced consumption; increased thirst; reduced feed conversion; reduced feed efficiency; diarrhea and/or watery feces; reduced or slow growth rate; weakness; increase in urinary stones; increased breathing rate; lethargy; fatigue; poor performance; bone deformities; reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate and possible mortality.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Below is the list of additional products included in this recall.

Product Name

Lot Number

Product Size

Product Number

Species Impacted

Product Issue

Clinical Signs

Distribution Dates

States Impacted

Seniorglo

505426QN

50-lb. Bags

10130AB

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium

Could cause weight loss, become weak and listless

 

January 24, 2024 through February 1, 2024

 

IL MO OH TN

Showtec MoorMan's Showtec Lamb Creep DC

505884QN

50-lb. bags

11153AE

Lamb

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption and increased thirst

 

February 1, 2024 through April 4, 2024

IA MO NE NM OK TX WY

Showtec Fast Fat MoorMan's Showtec A Supplement for Goats, Lambs, and Calves

505065QN

50-lb. bags

11156AE

Goats, Lamb, Cattle

Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium

Reduced consumption and increased thirst

 

January 17, 2024 through April 10, 2024

AR IA ID IL KS LA MN MO NE NM OK TX

Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec

505193QN

125-lb. tubs

11228AAA6F

Swine

Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or sodium

Reduced consumption

 

January 22, 2024 through March 13, 2024

AR IA KS MN MO NM OK TX WY

Pro Vita Min 20 5 Tub MoorMan's Showtec

505196QN

200-lb. tubs

11228BL

Swine

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

January 19, 2024 through March 28, 2024

CO IN LA MN MO MT NE OH TX WY

Showtec Ewe Breeder MoorMan's Showtec

505857QN 506656QN

50-lb. bag

11258AB

Sheep

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 9, 2024 through April 1, 2024

IA MO MS NE SD WY

Maxlean GF Complete 1.10

505938QN

50-lb. bag

12164AAA24

Swine

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 2, 2024 through March 14, 2024

CA MN MO NE

MotivAte 12 15 DEN

507330QN

50-lb. bag

12286CVW

Swine

Elevated levels of phosphorus

Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion

 

February 27, 2024 through March 4, 2024

 

MN NE

ShowTec Sow Ration with Thermal Care Moorman's Showtec

505713QN

50-lb. bag

12343AAA

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

January 29, 2024

AZ

MaxLean GF Concentrate

505220QN

50-lb. bag

12354AAA

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

January 16, 2024 through January 24, 2024

 

IL MO

ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD

507900QN

50-lb. bag

14560AGN

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024

IA

ShowTec Lo Fat 15 BMD

507904QN

50-lb. bag

15350AGN

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

March 7, 2024 through March 15, 2024

 

NE

MoorMan's ShowTec Hi Fat 16 BMD

507106QN

 

50-lb. bag

16700AGN

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

February 23, 2024 through March 1, 2024

 

CA ID OR

ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD

505791QN 507522QN 506742QN

50-lb. bag

18007AGN 18007AGNE4

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium

Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion

 

January 26, 2024 through March 28, 2024

AR CA CO IA ID IL KS MO NM OK OR TX WI

ShowTec BB 18 BMD

506939QN 505851QN 507629QN

50-lb. bag

18241AGNE4

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride

Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea

 

January 13, 2024 through February 22, 2024

CA IA MT OR

ShowTec BB 18 BMD/DBZ

508364QN 508261QN

50-lb. bag

18241PLM 18241PLME4

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium

Toxic levels could reduce feed intake and feed conversion

 

March 12, 2024 through March 22, 2024

CA IA ID MO WA

MoorMan s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN

506664QN

50-lb. bag

21256CVWE4

Swine

Elevated levels of sodium and/or chloride

Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, and diarrhea

 

February 16, 2024 through March 1, 2024

CO IA WI

MoorMan s ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF CTC/DEN

506640QN 506746QN 507676QN

50-lb. bag

24320AYWE4

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, sodium and/or chloride

 

Toxic levels can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst, diarrhea,

may reduce daily gain and feed conversion

 

 

February 14, 2024 through March 12, 2024

CO IA ID WI

MoorMan's ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF DEN

506750QN

50-lb. bag

24320CVW

Swine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Toxic levels could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion

 

February 19, 2024 through March 19, 2024

AZ CA FL GA IA ID IL MN MO

CBP Plus

505965QN

50-lb. bag

53616AAA24

Cattle

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 9, 2024 through March 8, 2024

MO

AMPT A CTC/IGR

507828QN

50-lb. bag

54229XNK

Cattle

Elevated levels of sodium

Could cause loose stools and central nervous system issues

 

March 1, 2024

MO

Roughage Buster 80 10 Breed Right

505976QN

50-lb. bag

54707AAA1K

Cattle

Elevated levels of calcium, magnesium and/or sodium

 

Reduced consumption and/or diarrhea

 

January 30, 2024

TN

ADM 30/15 Cattle Tub

507013QN

200-lb.tub

55176AAA6H

Cattle

Elevated levels of calcium

Reduced consumption

 

February 20, 2024 through March 8, 2024

IL MS

ADM 20% All Stock Tub Garlium

507301QN

200-lb. tub

55180AAA6H

Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Equine

 

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 23, 2024 through February 27, 2024

IN MS

Grostrong 33 Ration Balancer

507398QN

50-lb. bag

594AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst

 

March 1, 2024 through April 1, 2024

AR IA IL MN MO NM OK PA

W/M Sheep Mineral MoorMans

507019QN 507351QN

50-lb. bag

625CW

Sheep and Llamas

Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 19, 2024 through April 16, 2024

AR FL GA IA IL IN KS MD MI MN MO OH OK TX WI

Grostrong HRS Minerals

507024QN

25-lb. bag

641BT

Equine

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

February 19, 2024 through March 26, 2024

AR CO GA IA IL MO MS NE OK OR SD TX

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

506942QN

50-lb. bag

70009AAA44

Chickens

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces.

 

February 28, 2024 through March 13, 2024

CA GA IA IL OR

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

506942QN

25-lb. Case

70009AAABE

Chickens

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Toxic levels can lead to mortality, bone deformities, slow growth rate, and watery feces.

 

February 28, 2024 through March 14, 2024

CA IA MS OH OR SC

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

505899QN

50-lb. bag

70009AAA44

Chickens

Elevated levels of sodium

Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.

 

February 7, 2024 through February 20, 2024

CA IL MO OR PA

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

506700QN

25-lb. bag

70009AAA46

 

Chickens

Elevated levels of sodium

Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.

 

February 14, 2024 through March 13, 2024

ID SC

 

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

508073QN

50-lb. bag

70009ACF44

Chickens

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption and increased thirst

 

March 12, 2024 through March 18, 2024

IL

Pen Pals Chicken Starter Grower

507650QN

25-lb. bag

70009ACF46

Chickens

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Toxic levels can lead to leg deformities, trouble standing/walking, and mortality

 

February 29, 2024 through March 8, 2024

IA MO

Pen Pals Egg Maker Complete

506951QN

50-lb. bag

70010AAAE4

Chickens

Elevated levels of sodium

Increased water consumption and mortality, reduced feed efficiency, egg production, and growth rate.

 

 

February 21, 2024 through March 7, 2024

 

CA IL MO

Patriot Performance

505804QN 507805QN

50-lb. Bag

80021AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium

Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst

 

February 5, 2024 through March 18, 2024

IA IL IN MO

Patriot Mare & Foal

507918QN

50-lb. bag

80022AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride

Reduced consumption and diarrhea

 

March 8, 2024 through March 18, 2024

MO MS

Patriot Senior Complete

505595QN

50-lb. bag

80029AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

January 26, 2024 through February 21, 2024

AZ IA IL MO MS NC NV OH PA TN WY

Pen Pals Professional Rabbit 18

506954QN

50-lb. bag

80033AAA

Rabbits

Elevated levels of magnesium

Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness

 

February 21, 2024 through March 15, 2024

IA IL MO OR

Pen Pals Egg Maker Concentrate

506711QN

50-lb. bag

80101AAA14

Chickens

Elevated levels of sodium

Increased thirst and reduced consumption

 

February 12, 2024 through February 15, 2024

IA IL

 

Patriot Feed Easy Complete

507921QN

50-lb. Bag

80128AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of sodium

 

Reduced consumption

March 7, 2024 through March 12, 2024

IL MO

Meat Goat Power 18 RU

506258QN

50-lb. bag

80864CAUE4

Goats

Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium

Reduced consumption and increase in urinary stones

 

February 5, 2024 through March 16, 2024

IA IL MO

Meat Goat Power 16 MON

505869QN

50-lb. bag

80865CAUE4

Goats

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium

Increase in thirst, reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones

 

January 31, 2024 through March 15, 2024

CA GA IL MO NE OR SD TX

Goat Power Mineral

505042QN

50-lb. bag

80869AAA14

Goats

Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium

Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite

 

January 17, 2024 through April 12, 2024

FL GA IA MO OH

21% Lamb Creep BT

505416QN 507705QN

50-lb. bag

80909BGXE4

Lambs

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium

Reduced consumption

 

January 19, 2024 through April 2, 2024

AR CO KS MO OK

18% Lamb Grower CIT BT

505457QN

50-lb. bag

80910BGXE4

Lambs

Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium

Diarrhea and reduced consumption

 

February 2, 2024 through April 1, 2024

AZ CO IL MO OR WI

36% Sheep Concentrate

507090QN

50-lb. bag

80915AAAE4

Sheep

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and/or sodium

Reduced growth and consumption, diarrhea

 

March 11, 2024 through March 19, 2024

MO TX

36% Sheep Concentrate BT

505160QN

50-lb. bag

80915MVOE4

Sheep

Elevated levels of sodium

Increase in thirst, reduced consumption

 

January 12, 2024 through February 5, 2024

IA IL MO

Juniorglo Horse Feed

505902QN

50-lb. bag

80955AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or phosphorus

Lethargy, fatigue, poor performance, decreased appetite, and increased thirst

 

February 5, 2024 through March 28, 2024

AR AZ CO KS MO NE OK TX WY

 

ADM AN Sheep & Goat Tub

505569QN 506985QN

125-lb. tub

81527AAA6F

Sheep and Goats

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and/or sodium

Increase in urinary stones, loss of appetite

 

January 25, 2024 through March 20, 2024

IA IL IN KY MD MI MN MO OH PA TN WI WY

Pen Pals Professional Show Rabbit

505348QN

50-lb. bag

81657AAA

Rabbits

Elevated levels of magnesium and/or sodium

Could cause loose stools, reduced growth rate, and weakness

 

January 25, 2024 through March 15, 2024

 

AR FL KS MO

Sweet Unique All Stock

506687QN

50-lb. bag

81680AAAC4

Dairy and Beef Cattle, Ewes, Nannies/Goat Does and Adult Horses

Elevated levels of calcium and/or sodium

Reduced consumption, increase in urinary stones for goats

 

February 21, 2024 through March 26, 2024

GA IL MO

Forage First Hay Extender

505497QN

50-lb. bag

81681AAA24

Equine

Elevated levels of calcium and/or magnesium

Weakness, increased breathing rate

 

January 19, 2024

MO

Goat Power 36% Concentrate

506266QN

50-lb. bag

81723AAAE4

Goats

Elevated levels of phosphorus and/or magnesium

Reduced consumption and diarrhea

 

February 2, 2024 through March 4, 2024

AR IA IL MO NE

Rack Plus Deer Mineral

506992QN

22.5-lb. bag

81731AAA1M

Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer and Elk

Elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium

Reduced consumption and diarrhea

 

February 28, 2024 through March 21, 2024

IL IN KY OH

 

Summer Care Tub Forage First

508101QN

125-lb. tub

81885AAA6F

Equine

Elevated levels of sodium

Reduced consumption

 

March 11, 2024 through March 26, 2024

MN

The lot number can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.

For more information about ADM Animal Nutrition, visit www.admanimalnutrition.com.

