Specific lots may contain elevated levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium and/or chloride and may harm chickens, swine, beef cattle and equine

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of ADM (NYSE: ADM), is recalling the following products: Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb bag (Product No 70009ACF46); Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bag (Product No. 70009AAA44); Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case (Product No. 70009AAABE); MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No 21256CVWE4); MoorMan's Show-Tec Burst Starter with DFCTC/DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No: 24320AYWE4); ShowTec BB 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18241AGNE4); ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 14560AGN); AMPT-A CTC/IGR 50-lb. bag (Product No. 54229XNK); ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bag (Product No. 18007AGN); Seniorglo 50-lb. bag (Product No. 10130AB) and MotivAte 12-15 DEN 50-lb. bag (Product No. 12286CVW).

The lot number for the Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb bags involved in this recall is Lot 507650QN. This product may contain elevated levels of calcium and phosphorus, which could lead to leg deformities, trouble standing and walking, and can be fatal to chickens. This product was distributed between Feb. 29, 2024 and March 8, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa and Missouri.

The lot number for the Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 50-lb bags and Pen Pals® Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb case involved in this recall is Lot 506942QN. These products may contain elevated levels of magnesium, which can cause bone deformities, slow growth rate, watery feces and can be fatal to chickens. These products were distributed between Feb. 28, 2024 and March 14, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Iowa, California and Oregon.

The lot number for the MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 506664QN. This product may contain increased levels of sodium and chloride, which can lead to reduced feed intake, thirst and diarrhea. This product was distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Colorado.

The lot number for the MoorMan’s ShowTec Burst Starter w/DF CTC/DEN 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 506640QN. This product may also contain increased levels of sodium and chloride. This product was distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Colorado.

The lot number for the ShowTec BB 18 BMD 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 506939QN. This product may also contain increased levels of sodium and chloride. This product was distributed between Feb. 16, 2024, and March 1, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in California, Illinois, Arizona, Missouri, and Iowa.

The lot number for the ShowTec 14.5/6 BMD 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 507900QN. This product may contain increased levels of calcium, which could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion. This product was distributed between March 8, 2024, and March 18, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa.

The lot number for the AMPT-A CTC/IGR 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 507828QN. This product may contain increased levels of sodium, which could cause loose stools and central nervous system issues. This product was distributed on March 1, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Missouri.

The lot number for the ShowTec Hi Fat 18 BMD 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 505791QN. This product may contain increased levels of magnesium and calcium, which could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion. This product was distributed between Jan. 26, 2024, and Feb. 7, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Iowa, Oregon and California.

The lot number for the Seniorglo 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 505426QN. This product may contain increased levels of calcium, which could cause weight loss and the animal to become weak and listless. This product was distributed between Jan. 24, 2024, and Feb. 1, 2024, and could have been purchased through distributors in Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee as well as from ADM locations in Glencoe, Minn., Springfield, Mo. and Dublin, Texas.

The lot number for the MotivAte 12-15 DEN 50-lb. bags involved in this recall is Lot 507330QN. This product may contain increased levels of calcium and phosphorus , which could cause reduced feed intake and feed conversion This product was distributed on Feb. 27, 2024, and March 4, 2024, and could have been purchased from ADM locations in Glencoe, Minn. and Columbus, Neb.

After receiving a customer complaint related to swine refusing to eat feed from a single lot of MoorMan’s ShowTec Sale Burst w/DF DEN, ADM immediately investigated and discovered that the company’s animal feed manufacturing facility in Quincy, Illinois, experienced an equipment failure issue that impacted ingredient distribution in the plant. The company quickly initiated the recall once it was confirmed that these specific lots could contain harmful levels of calcium, phosphorus, magnesium sodium, and/or chloride. ADM has been in direct contact with the customers and distributors involved in this recall, and all product has been removed from retail shelves. One customer reported chicken deaths related to consumption of the Pen Pals Chicken Starter-Grower 25-lb bags.

The lot number can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view images of the labels involved. Customers who have purchased the recalled feed should immediately stop using it and return it to their distributor or directly to ADM Animal Nutrition for a full refund. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.

