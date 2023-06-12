Advanced search
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
06/12/2023 | 11:26:59 am EDT
73.42 USD   +1.21%
ADM Announces Appointment of Nuria Miquel as Chief Science Officer

06/12/2023 | 11:01am EDT
ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in innovative solutions from nature, today announced the appointment of Dr. Nuria Miquel as senior vice president and chief science officer, effective August 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230609005414/en/

Dr. Nuria Miquel (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Nuria Miquel (Photo: Business Wire)

“Innovation is a foundation of ADM’s culture and strategy, and I am proud to ask Nuria to lead our efforts as we expand the horizons of food, fuel, feed, and industrial and consumer products made from nature,” said ADM Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano. “Throughout her distinguished career, Nuria has demonstrated how to bring together inspiring leadership and cutting-edge science to build high-performing R&D teams that transform new ideas into commercial products to drive growth.”

Miquel started her career as a research scientist before progressing to leadership roles at Novozymes, Tate & Lyle, Chr. Hansen and Hempel. She joined ADM three years ago as leader of science and technology for the company’s Nutrition segment. Miquel earned her Ph.D from the University of Copenhagen and University of Bristol, on the effect of nutrition to immune responses in monogastric parasitic infections.

Miquel will replace Dr. Todd Werpy, who has announced his retirement after leading ADM’s R&D and innovation efforts for 16 years.

“Todd not only has impacted ADM – his leadership and cutting-edge research have profoundly changed many of the industries in which we operate,” Luciano said. “From alternative fuels, to fermentation and synthetic biology, to our efforts to deliver low-carbon feedstocks to partners across multiple industries, Todd has been instrumental to our growth and to fulfilling our purpose to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 99 583 M - -
Net income 2023 3 765 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,45%
Capitalization 39 508 M 39 508 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 41 181
Free-Float 76,0%
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 72,54 $
Average target price 93,92 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-21.87%39 508
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%316 877
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.48%99 374
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.47%52 289
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.85%48 339
KRAFT HEINZ-9.41%45 261
