Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 01:43:02 pm EDT
97.10 USD   +1.62%
07:28aCAPITALGAINSREPORT : 5 Stocks to Watch Today: ROAG, LH HCA, ADM, BUD
AQ
04/12Materials Up Amid Inflation Hedging -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04/12Archer-Daniels-Midland to Invest $300 Million to Boost Soy Protein Production Capacity in Illinois
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM Announces Change to Virtual-Only 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/14/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, and one of the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing companies, today announced that it will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual-only meeting due to concerns over recent global outbreaks and the potential for resurgence of the COVID-19 virus as the Annual Meeting approaches.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. To attend and vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders should access www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADM2022 and will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or voting instruction form previously received. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Further information regarding the change in location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by ADM with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
07:28aCAPITALGAINSREPORT : 5 Stocks to Watch Today: ROAG, LH HCA, ADM, BUD
AQ
04/12Materials Up Amid Inflation Hedging -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04/12Archer-Daniels-Midland to Invest $300 Million to Boost Soy Protein Production Capacity ..
MT
04/12ADM to Meet Fast-Growing Demand For Alternative Proteins with Significant Capacity Expa..
BU
04/12Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Announces Capacity Expansion and New Innovation Center
CI
04/11As You Sow Foundation Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Shareholders of Archer ..
CI
04/08ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Names Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04/08ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/07Archer-Daniels-Midland Names Vikram Luthar CFO
MT
04/07ADM Names Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 89 535 M - -
Net income 2022 2 969 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 53 745 M 53 745 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 39 979
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 95,55 $
Average target price 79,21 $
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.37%53 745
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.87%365 630
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.71%88 312
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.99%51 446
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.60%46 298
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.90%42 564