ADM Announces Change to Virtual-Only 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in sustainable human and animal nutrition, and one of the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing companies, today announced that it will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual-only meeting due to concerns over recent global outbreaks and the potential for resurgence of the COVID-19 virus as the Annual Meeting approaches.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. To attend and vote at the Annual Meeting, stockholders should access www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ADM2022 and will need the 16-digit control number that is printed in the box marked by the arrow on the proxy card, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or voting instruction form previously received. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Further information regarding the change in location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by ADM with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005783/en/