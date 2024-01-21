ADM announced the appointment of Ismael Roig as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Roig is a skilled executive deeply familiar with ADM?s business, having served in a variety of global operational and financial leadership roles since joining the Company in 2004. The appointment follows the decision of the ADM Board of Directors to place Vikram Luthar, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, on administrative leave, effective immediately.

Mr. Luthar?s leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board?s Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM?s Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions. ADM?s investigation was initiated in response to its receipt of a voluntary document request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ADM is cooperating with the SEC.

ADM with the Audit Committee?s oversight is working with its advisors to complete the investigation expeditiously. ADM will make further announcements regarding this matter when the Board of Directors approves any course of action for which further disclosure is appropriate. Ismael Roig most recently served both as President of EMEA at ADM, where he had oversight of all of ADM?s business activities in EMEA, and as President of Animal Nutrition, a position he was appointed to in late 2022.

His previous roles include serving as President of Carbohydrates Solutions International and establishing Global BioSolutions. He also served as SVP, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer, President, Asia Pacific. Prior to joining ADM, he spent 11 years with General Motors Corporation in various treasury, finance and controller positions in New York, Singapore, Brussels and Sao Paulo.

Mr. Roig holds a bachelor?s degree from the University of Reading, UK, a master?s degree in industrial engineering from the Cranfield Institute of Technology, UK, an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, as well as a Chartered Financial Analyst credential.