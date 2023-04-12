Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:02:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
81.82 USD   +0.52%
09:01aADM, Believer Meats to Bring Expertise Together to Advance the Horizons of Cultivated Meat
BU
04/11German Biodiesel Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland's U.S. Import Dominance -- OPIS
DJ
04/10ADM to Release First Quarter Financial Results April 25, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM, Believer Meats to Bring Expertise Together to Advance the Horizons of Cultivated Meat

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies sign non-exclusive MOU to broaden the protein ecosystem by collaborating on development of new cultivated meat products to deliver on growing consumer demand

ADM (NYSE:ADM), a global leader in sustainable nutrition, and Believer Meats, a leading pioneer of the cultivated meat industry, announced today that they have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on new ways to propel the development and commercialization of cultivated meat products.

“With a global population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, ADM is working with partners across the value chain to meet food security and sustainability needs by expanding the protein ecosystem,” said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president, Global Foods. “Cultivated meat represents an exciting evolution and yet another way to meet long-term food security needs — along with other traditional and novel sources of protein. Seven in 10 consumers are aware of cultivated meat, and with flexitarians representing more than half of consumers globally, there is an important opportunity to continue to expand the universe of protein choices. We’re proud to work with a true innovator like Believer to explore new ingredients and solutions to propel the development of these exciting products, and excited to continue to add valuable partners as we work across the industry to meet growing demand driven by the enduring trends of food security and sustainability.”

“Believer is thrilled to partner with ADM in driving innovation to expand the emerging cultivated meat industry,” said Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer. “Our shared commitment to sustainability and expanding protein choices for consumers makes this collaboration a natural fit. By pairing ADM's leading expertise in ingredient application development, and complete nutrition solutions they bring to their customers, with our groundbreaking cell-cultivation technology, with its unmatched efficiency and scalability, we aim to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-quality, safe, and delicious meat products that deliver on the increasing demands of our growing global population. Together, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the protein industry and create a more sustainable food system for generations to come.”

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies intend to work together to explore a wide variety of opportunities spanning the cultivated meat production process, with a focus on bringing ADM’s vast ingredient pantry and expertise in complete nutrition solutions to enhance Believer’s proprietary cell-cultivated meat process. The non-exclusive agreement also lays out a path to further support the partnership and industry growth by utilizing ADM’s processing expertise and footprint to potentially commercialize new products arising from the collaboration.

About Believer Meats

Believer Meats (formerly Future Meat Technologies) is a cultivated meat company pioneering the first scalable lab-grown meat production system that can feed the world. Founded in 2018 by Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, Believer's mission is to ensure that future generations can enjoy the meat we know and love. Believer is building a better future for people, animals and the planet with meat that is delicious, sustainable, nutritious, and broadly accessible. For more information, visit us at believermeats.com.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: ADM

Source: Corporate release


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
09:01aADM, Believer Meats to Bring Expertise Together to Advance the Horizons of Cultivated M..
BU
04/11German Biodiesel Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland's U.S. Import Dominance -- OPIS
DJ
04/10ADM to Release First Quarter Financial Results April 25, 2023
BU
04/03Archer Daniels Midland : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04/03Archer-daniels-midland Co : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/30Archer-Daniels-Midland Reportedly Mulling Options to Exit Russian Operations
MT
03/28Hormel Foods Elects Two New Members to its Board Of Directors
AQ
03/27France's InVivo offers close to $1 bln for Australia's United Malt
RE
03/24Qingdao Vland Biotech's Joint Venture to Invest Up to 400 Million Yuan for Probiotic Fo..
MT
03/15Archer Daniels Midland : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 3 734 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 44 475 M 44 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 41 181
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 81,39 $
Average target price 98,36 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-12.34%44 475
NESTLÉ S.A.5.86%334 913
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.49%95 843
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.74%52 945
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.83%51 135
KRAFT HEINZ-3.59%48 160
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer