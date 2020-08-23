Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company    ADM

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADM : Completes Previously Announced Secondary Block Trade of a Portion of Wilmar Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/23/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

  • ADM plans to retain at least a 20 percent strategic ownership stake in Wilmar
  • Use of proceeds to include potential bolt-on acquisitions and opportunistic return of capital

ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced that it has completed its previously announced secondary block trade of approximately $550M in Wilmar ordinary shares.

“We are exceptionally pleased with our longstanding relationship with Wilmar,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “This transaction provides ADM with additional capital while retaining that strong relationship. We have no plans to sell additional Wilmar shares, and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

Wilmar—Asia’s leading agribusiness and packaged food oils company—is a strategic partner and one of ADM’s largest customers. ADM first partnered with Wilmar and its affiliated companies in the early 1990s when they jointly built a network of soybean processing operations in China, and ADM has been a significant investor in Wilmar since 1994. Today, Wilmar is a key component of ADM’s strategy in emerging markets, including Asia Pacific; an important trade partner; and co-owner of joint venture Olenex, a major European provider of specialty oils.

ADM expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, meeting its working capital requirements; funding its capital expenditures and possible acquisitions of, or investments in, business and assets; and acquiring outstanding shares of ADM common stock as part of its publicly announced stock repurchase program. ADM will retain at least a 20 percent equity investment in Wilmar.

The Wilmar ordinary shares sold pursuant in the transaction have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this announcement. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
08/23ADM : Completes Previously Announced Secondary Block Trade of a Portion of Wilma..
BU
08/20ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Announces Pricing of Its Secondary Block Trade of O..
AQ
08/20ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : ADM Announces Proposed Secondary Block Trade of Ordinar..
AQ
08/19Wilmar International Falls 10% on Archer Daniels Midland's Plan to Sell Share..
DJ
08/19ADM : Announces Pricing of Its Secondary Block Trade of Ordinary Shares of Wilma..
BU
08/19GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/19ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/19ADM : Announces Proposed Secondary Block Trade of Ordinary Shares of Wilmar Inte..
BU
08/18ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65 224 M - -
Net income 2020 1 696 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 3,30%
Capitalization 24 221 M 24 221 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 38 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 48,00 $
Last Close Price 43,59 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Raymond G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-5.95%24 221
NESTLÉ S.A.4.98%335 968
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC4.34%82 087
DANONE-24.30%42 792
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.56%42 252
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.53%39 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group