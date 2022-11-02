ADM Declares Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2022.

This is ADM’s 364th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 91 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2022, there were 549,334,177 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005814/en/