Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:44 2022-11-02 pm EDT
96.04 USD   -1.53%
04:37pADM Declares Cash Dividend
BU
11/01ADM Announces Global Trends Set to Drive Nutrition Innovation for 2023
BU
10/27Insider Sell: Archer-Daniels-Midland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM Declares Cash Dividend

11/02/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2022.

This is ADM’s 364th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 91 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Sept. 30, 2022, there were 549,334,177 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release
Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
04:37pADM Declares Cash Dividend
BU
11/01ADM Announces Global Trends Set to Drive Nutrition Innovation for 2023
BU
10/27Insider Sell: Archer-Daniels-Midland
MT
10/26Wheat Rises Amid Weaker Dollar, Supply Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
10/26Baird Adjusts Price Target on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to $98 From $94, Keeps Out..
MT
10/26Bunge lifts 2022 outlook after quarterly earnings beat, shares rally
RE
10/25ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
10/25Earnings reports bonanza
MS
10/25Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
10/25Transcript : Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 4 180 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 53 577 M 53 577 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 39 979
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 97,53 $
Average target price 97,93 $
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY44.30%53 577
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.91%299 157
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.70%84 797
THE HERSHEY COMPANY22.89%48 737
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.16%47 655
KRAFT HEINZ6.46%46 817