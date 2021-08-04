Log in
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  
ADM : Directors Declare Cash Dividend

08/04/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Aug. 18, 2021.

This is ADM’s 359th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 89 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of June 30, 2021, there were 559,360,690 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 528 M - -
Net income 2021 2 563 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 33 445 M 33 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 38 332
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 59,79 $
Average target price 66,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Guy Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY18.61%33 445
NESTLÉ S.A.9.44%346 893
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.40%88 594
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-33.47%61 176
DANONE18.36%49 095
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY12.35%47 629