    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:48 2023-05-04 am EDT
74.48 USD   -0.73%
ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Dividend
BU
05/03Emerson Appoints Leticia Goncalves and Jim McKelvey to Board of Directors
AQ
05/03Bunge beats quarterly profit estimates on strong food, biofuels demand
RE
ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Dividend

05/04/2023 | 10:31am EDT
ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, today announced at its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the election of its board of directors, including new director Dr. Ellen de Brabander.

De Brabander brings a broad scientific background and deep R&D and innovation experience in human nutrition, life sciences and animal health to the Board. She currently serves as executive vice president for Innovation and Regulatory Affairs at Elanco, where she is focused on driving early and late-stage pipeline execution across pet health and farm animals, including nutritional health solutions.

Ten incumbent directors were also re-elected, including: Michael S. Burke, Theodore Colbert, James C. Collins, Jr., Terrell K. Crews, Suzan F. Harrison, Juan R. Luciano, Patrick J. Moore, Debra A. Sandler, Lei Z. Schlitz and Kelvin R. Westbrook.

Cash Dividend Declared

In addition, ADM’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 45.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023. This is ADM’s 366th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 91 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31, 2023, there were 544,833,854 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 99 659 M - -
Net income 2023 3 770 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 406 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 40 859 M 40 859 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 41 181
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 75,02 $
Average target price 96,03 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-18.66%40 859
NESTLÉ S.A.8.38%349 405
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.56%104 890
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.45%56 048
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.94%52 175
KRAFT HEINZ-1.13%49 387
