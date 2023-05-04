ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Dividend

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in human and animal nutrition, today announced at its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the election of its board of directors, including new director Dr. Ellen de Brabander.

De Brabander brings a broad scientific background and deep R&D and innovation experience in human nutrition, life sciences and animal health to the Board. She currently serves as executive vice president for Innovation and Regulatory Affairs at Elanco, where she is focused on driving early and late-stage pipeline execution across pet health and farm animals, including nutritional health solutions.

Ten incumbent directors were also re-elected, including: Michael S. Burke, Theodore Colbert, James C. Collins, Jr., Terrell K. Crews, Suzan F. Harrison, Juan R. Luciano, Patrick J. Moore, Debra A. Sandler, Lei Z. Schlitz and Kelvin R. Westbrook.

Cash Dividend Declared

In addition, ADM’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 45.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2023. This is ADM’s 366th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of more than 91 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31, 2023, there were 544,833,854 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

