  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
95.93 USD   -0.55%
08:35aADM Makes Earth Day Pledge to Protect Forests
BU
04/19BofA Securities Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Neutral From Buy, Raises Price Target to $100 From $80
MT
04/18Monness Crespi Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Neutral From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM Makes Earth Day Pledge to Protect Forests

04/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
As part of global Earth Day celebrations this week, ADM (NYSE: ADM) is announcing a commitment to achieve 100% deforestation-free supply chains by 2025, five years earlier than previously targeted. The accelerated timeline applies to direct and indirect sourcing of all commodities from every country in ADM’s supply chain.

“Our goal is to end deforestation in the shortest time possible, and the new target date for deforestation-free sourcing demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainable, ethical and responsible production,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Alison Taylor. “Every day, we seek to build a more resilient and sustainable food system that protects forests, safeguards biodiversity, and supports communities.”

ADM is on track to achieve its traceability goals in soy supply chains in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina by the end of 2022. The company has also achieved a high level of traceability to the mill in the palm supply chain and is working to increase traceability to plantations.

“This Earth Day and every day, we believe in taking action for climate change and are committed to continuous improvement as we collaborate with farmers, our partners, and our customers to integrate sustainable practices at every step across our supply chain from the field to consumers’ tables,” Taylor said.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release
Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2022
