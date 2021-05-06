Log in
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
11:02aADM  : Elects Directors at Annual Meeting
BU
05/05ADM  : Directors Declare Cash Dividend
BU
05/05ADM  : to Present at 16th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference
BU
ADM : Elects Directors at Annual Meeting

05/06/2021 | 11:02am EDT
ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced at its 98th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting the election of its board of directors, including new director Ted Colbert.

Colbert has been executive vice president of The Boeing Company and president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services since October 2019. Prior to this role, Colbert served in a variety of roles at The Boeing Company since 2009, including chief information officer and senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics and vice president of Information Technology Infrastructure. Colbert also served as senior vice president of Enterprise Architecture at Citigroup from 2007 to 2009. Colbert brings extensive expertise in corporate leadership to the Board of Directors, as well as significant knowledge of information technology, information security, and data and analytics.

Eleven incumbent directors were also re-elected, including: Michael S. Burke, Terrell K. Crews, Pierre Dufour, Donald E. Felsinger, Suzan F. Harrison, Juan R. Luciano, Patrick J. Moore, Francisco J. Sanchez, Debra A. Sandler, Lei Z. Schlitz and Kelvin R. Westbrook.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release


© Business Wire 2021
