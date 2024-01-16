Official ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY press release

Successful pilot has resulted in 2.4 million bushels (64,000 metric tons) of verified, fully traceable U.S. soybeans shipped from U.S. to Europe Program to expand to additional North America locations for 2024 growing season

ADM (NYSE:ADM), a global leader in sustainably sourced solutions from nature, announced today that it has loaded and shipped its first vessels of verified, fully traceable soybeans from the U.S. to Europe. With the completion of the initial phases of the program, and in anticipation of the new EU deforestation regulations becoming effective at the end of the year, ADM now intends to expand these capabilities to other key locations across North America in the 2024 growing season.

ADM traceable soybeans being loaded for shipment to Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At ADM, our future and success depend on the farmers we work with and for, which is why we’re committed to helping support their businesses and their legacies by ensuring that global markets remain open to U.S. agricultural products,” said Matt Hopkins, ADM’s vice president, North America River and Export. “This program – along with our comprehensive plan to achieve 100% deforestation-free supply chains by 2025 – demonstrate the value of ADM’s irreplaceable global footprint and our investments in climate-smart and regenerative agriculture.”

“While there are still issues – including how full compliance will be defined, measured and enforced – to work through in advance the EU’s deforestation regulations, we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver to customers in Europe,” said Jon Turney, ADM’s vice president, EMEA Crush. “We will continue to work with stakeholders – including farmers, government and industry – across our supply chains in the U.S. and other key regions in between now and the new regulations coming into effect on December 31.”

ADM’s traceable soybean program is an outgrowth of its International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified bean program, and utilizes cutting-edge technology – such as FBN’s Gradable digital platform – as well as ADM’s origination and transportation capabilities to verify, trace and segregate participating beans from farms to their final destination.

In the wake of the successful pilot, which delivered 2.4 million bushels (64,000 metric tons) of fully traceable soybeans to European customers in 2023, ADM intends to broaden the program to additional North American locations in 2024, providing the opportunity for interested farmers to continue to participate in current and new global markets that generate greater value and preference for their crops.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

