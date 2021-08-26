Log in
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
ADM : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/26/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
ADM (NYSE: ADM) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, Sept. 9. Leticia Goncalves, president, Global Foods, and Vikram Luthar, senior vice president, head of Investor Relations and chief financial officer, Nutrition, will participate in a fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 558 M - -
Net income 2021 2 571 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 33 730 M 33 730 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 38 332
Free-Float 77,4%
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond Guy Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
