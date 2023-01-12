Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:32:54 2023-01-12 pm EST
86.79 USD   +0.12%
12:19pADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results Jan. 26, 2023
BU
2022ADM recognized as a 'Diversity Leader 2023' by the Financial Times
AQ
2022ADM Named One of Best Managed Companies in the U.S.
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ADM to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results Jan. 26, 2023

01/12/2023 | 12:19pm EST
ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A slide presentation will also be available for download. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release
Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 B - -
Net income 2022 4 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 47 616 M 47 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 39 979
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 86,68 $
Average target price 99,20 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-7.13%47 616
NESTLÉ S.A.5.45%335 401
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.38%92 275
KRAFT HEINZ4.54%52 133
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.12%49 498
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-2.15%46 470