Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
72.22 USD   -0.22%
09:03aADM to Release Second Quarter Financial Results July 26, 2022
BU
06/29ADM Releases Top Predictions for Global Microbiome Market
BU
06/24ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY(NYSE : ADM) dropped from Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM to Release Second Quarter Financial Results July 26, 2022

07/07/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A slide presentation will also be available for download at this time. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release
Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
09:03aADM to Release Second Quarter Financial Results July 26, 2022
BU
06/29ADM Releases Top Predictions for Global Microbiome Market
BU
06/24ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY(NYSE : ADM) dropped from Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
06/24ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY(NYSE : ADM) added to Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
06/24ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY(NYSE : ADM) added to Russell Top 200 Index
CI
06/24ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY(NYSE : ADM) dropped from Russell Midcap Index
CI
06/14Cargill plans to close UK rapeseed crush plant
RE
06/08INSIDER SELL : Archer-Daniels-Midland
MT
06/07Jefferies & Co. Adjusts Price Target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to $95 From $68..
MT
06/03Soybeans Turn Lower on Weak Export Sales - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 799 M - -
Net income 2022 3 419 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 653 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 40 639 M 40 639 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 39 979
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 72,22 $
Average target price 97,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY7.09%40 639
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.79%326 607
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.88%86 371
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%46 759
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.12%45 648
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.85%45 365