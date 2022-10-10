Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:45 2022-10-10 pm EDT
86.79 USD   +1.58%
01:31pADM to Release Third Quarter Financial Results Oct. 25, 2022
BU
10/06ADM Named to Newsweek's List of Top Most Loved Workplaces for 2022
BU
10/04ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADM to Release Third Quarter Financial Results Oct. 25, 2022

10/10/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
ADM (NYSE: ADM) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A slide presentation will also be available for download. The company will host a webcast at 8 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen to the webcast or to download the slide presentation, go to www.adm.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available for an extended period of time at www.adm.com/webcast.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate Release

Source: ADM


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 97 879 M - -
Net income 2022 3 744 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 47 894 M 47 894 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 39 979
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 85,44 $
Average target price 96,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.41%47 894
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.81%294 991
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-16.66%75 737
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.98%45 203
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.83%44 723
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-7.99%40 476