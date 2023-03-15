Archer Daniels Midland : 2023 Proxy Statement

Dear Stockholders,

2022 was an important year for ADM. We celebrated our 120th anniversary with outstanding financial results, demonstrating once again how our unparalleled global footprint, combined with our best-in-class team, power our performance even in dynamic market conditions. We advanced key strategic initiatives across our Productivity and Innovation pillars, continuing to build a better company and position our portfolio for future growth. And importantly, we lived our purpose and demonstrated the power of our culture by supporting the global food system in a time of stress, and standing up to assist our colleagues and the people of Ukraine.

Our Productivity work continued to help us enhance efficiencies and achieve a record four-quarter adjusted average ROIC of 13.6%. We launched a new Billion Dollar Challenge in 2022: Around the globe, thousands of colleagues stepped up to identify opportunities to monetize assets and optimize working capital, exceeding our goals by unlocking more than $1.6 billion in cash by the end of the year. We completed a modernization of our corn processing facility in Marshall, Minnesota, and are now using that successful project as a model for a wider effort to install

enhanced automation, more sophisticated control systems, and the increased use of analytics at

production facilities worldwide. And we continued the expansion of our 1ADM business transformation, which is enabling us to improve our processes and expand capabilities in areas ranging from indirect procurement, to go-to-market strategies, to grain merchandising.

In Innovation, we continued in 2022 to position our company to meet demand in large, fast- growing categories, powered by the enduring trends of food security, health and well-being,and sustainability. For example, we advanced several initiatives relating to enhancing our ability to meet growing demand for plant-basedproteins: We announced a capacity expansion in Decatur, Illinois, and completed one in Serbia; we invested to add non-GMO soybean processing at our facility in Mainz, Germany; we entered into a partnership with Benson Hill to scale ultra-high protein soy for food; and we began construction on our Decatur Nutrition Protein Solutions Center. We made significant strides to decarbonize our value chain in order to be the partner of choice in low-carbonintensity feedstocks: We enrolled 1.2 million acres in regenerative agriculture programs, continued to focus on advancing our Strive 35 goals across our production footprint, and continued to propel our initiatives to connect and expand our carbon capture and storage capabilities. This work is helping us offer new, low-carbon intensity solutions for customers across our portfolio, exemplified by our PepsiCo agreement, our lactic acid and polylactic acid joint ventures with LG Chem, our North Dakota project to supply feedstocks for renewable diesel, and the continued growth of our BioSolutions business.