Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-14 pm EDT
78.95 USD   +2.24%
04:10aArcher Daniels Midland : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/14ADM Board of Directors Enhances R&D, Innovation Expertise with Nomination of Elanco Executive Ellen de Brabander
BU
03/13ADM Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Fourth Year in a Row
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Archer Daniels Midland : 2023 Proxy Statement

03/15/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Proxy Statement

2022 Form 10-K

2023 Proxy Statement

A Letter from the CEO

Juan R. Luciano

B O A R D C H A I R A N D C E O

"We made significant strides to decarbonize our value chain

in order to be

the partner of choice in low-carbon intensity feedstocks."

Juan Luciano

Dear Stockholders,

2022 was an important year for ADM. We celebrated our 120th anniversary with outstanding financial results, demonstrating once again how our unparalleled global footprint, combined with our best-in-class team, power our performance even in dynamic market conditions. We advanced key strategic initiatives across our Productivity and Innovation pillars, continuing to build a better company and position our portfolio for future growth. And importantly, we lived our purpose and demonstrated the power of our culture by supporting the global food system in a time of stress, and standing up to assist our colleagues and the people of Ukraine.

Our Productivity work continued to help us enhance efficiencies and achieve a record four-quarter adjusted average ROIC of 13.6%. We launched a new Billion Dollar Challenge in 2022: Around the globe, thousands of colleagues stepped up to identify opportunities to monetize assets and optimize working capital, exceeding our goals by unlocking more than $1.6 billion in cash by the end of the year. We completed a modernization of our corn processing facility in Marshall, Minnesota, and are now using that successful project as a model for a wider effort to install

enhanced automation, more sophisticated control systems, and the increased use of analytics at

production facilities worldwide. And we continued the expansion of our 1ADM business transformation, which is enabling us to improve our processes and expand capabilities in areas ranging from indirect procurement, to go-to-market strategies, to grain merchandising.

In Innovation, we continued in 2022 to position our company to meet demand in large, fast- growing categories, powered by the enduring trends of food security, health and well-being,and sustainability. For example, we advanced several initiatives relating to enhancing our ability to meet growing demand for plant-basedproteins: We announced a capacity expansion in Decatur, Illinois, and completed one in Serbia; we invested to add non-GMO soybean processing at our facility in Mainz, Germany; we entered into a partnership with Benson Hill to scale ultra-high protein soy for food; and we began construction on our Decatur Nutrition Protein Solutions Center. We made significant strides to decarbonize our value chain in order to be the partner of choice in low-carbonintensity feedstocks: We enrolled 1.2 million acres in regenerative agriculture programs, continued to focus on advancing our Strive 35 goals across our production footprint, and continued to propel our initiatives to connect and expand our carbon capture and storage capabilities. This work is helping us offer new, low-carbon intensity solutions for customers across our portfolio, exemplified by our PepsiCo agreement, our lactic acid and polylactic acid joint ventures with LG Chem, our North Dakota project to supply feedstocks for renewable diesel, and the continued growth of our BioSolutions business.

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
04:10aArcher Daniels Midland : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
03/14ADM Board of Directors Enhances R&D, Innovation Expertise with Nomination of Elanco Exe..
BU
03/13ADM Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Fourth Year in a Row
BU
03/09US carbon pipeline faces setback as residents refuse to cede land rights
RE
03/09US carbon pipeline faces setback as residents refuse to cede land rights
RE
03/02ADM Names Hydrite® as a 2022 Supplier Award Winner
PR
03/01Transcript : Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Presents at BofA Securities Globa..
CI
02/22ADM to shut down Texas wheat flour mill at the end of March
RE
02/14ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/08ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 101 B - -
Net income 2023 3 707 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 43 142 M 43 142 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 41 181
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 78,95 $
Average target price 99,43 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vikram Luthar Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-14.97%43 142
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.35%312 823
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.54%89 351
THE HERSHEY COMPANY4.50%49 085
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.40%47 045
KRAFT HEINZ-6.31%46 697