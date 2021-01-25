Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Named a Top Employer 2021 in the UK and Germany

ROLLE, Jan. 25, 2021-ADM (NYSE: ADM) has been recognized as a Top Employer 2021 in the UK and Germany by the Top Employers Institute.



The certification showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work through its HR policies and people practices, based on a survey of participating companies that covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion, and more.

'We are pleased to receive this recognition from the Top Employers Institute. Our diverse and talented workforce is definitely the key to our growth as a company, so our goal is to continuously provide them with the environment and tools they need to be successful,' said Mayka van Acht, ADM's VP of Human Resources in EMEAI. 'In this past challenging year we remained focused on providing flexible working options for those who could effectively work from home, as well as the IT equipment to enable it. We offered online learning tools to facilitate professional development, and through our internal communications platform, we continued to inform and engage colleagues across sites and regions,' she concluded.

ADM was named a Top Employer for the ninth consecutive year in Germany and for the first time in the UK.

'Despite the challenging year we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organizations around the globe), ADM has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year's announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program,' said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We're a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 600 organisations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.