MARCH 12, 2024 / 1:00PM, ADM.N - Q4 2023 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co Earnings Call

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

I guess my question is really around framing the go-forward outlook in terms of the cyclical versus the pieces that ADM controls. And you had the targets in the 2021 Investor Day still on the slides of returns and earnings per share. The outperformance in the last couple of years has been largely cyclically driven in AS&O, whereas some of the investments and the items under your own control, particularly Nutrition have not performed up to expectations. As we think about '24, that's at least the cyclical parts are reversing, at least in part. Can you want to put a little bit more finer point on how you think about 2024 versus normalized earnings for the business? And maybe quantify the path forward in Nutrition beyond this year as you work to earn a return on the substantial investments you've actually made in that business?

Juan Ricardo Luciano - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chairman, CEO & President

Thank you, Adam. So let's take the businesses -- each of the businesses in the portfolio. So when we think about Ag Services and Oilseeds, as you said, we had spectacular performance over the last couple of years taking full advantage of the opportunities in the market. But we forecasted in 2021 that margins were going to moderate although they were going to stay higher than historical averages, and we are seeing that. We see the moderation, and we see even crush margins 35 to 60 that we are forecasting are higher than average. We have not stayed quiet, waiting for the cycle to reverse. We have been adjusting our business model. You heard me saying about destination marketing, something we didn't have a few years ago and we continue to grow that. That gives us extra margins. And now we are forecasting that we continue to expand, and we're going to grow those volumes 6% this year. And that program continue as we expand into new geographies in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

When you think also about the Regen program -- Regen Ag program that we have with our customers, we are helping our CPG customers with their Scope 3 emissions. And we're working together with the farmers and that program is the leading program in the industry and continues to grow. We are also doing everything in the value chain. We're looking at farmer direct that's an ability for us to get efficiencies between us and the producer, the way we buy grain. So of course, we get an advantage with that as the producer as well. And we're planning to increase our volumes 10%, leveraging on the 200,000 farmer relationships we have around the world.

Of course, we have expanded capacity. We are expanding crush in Latin America. We are expanding crush in North America with Spiritwood. So I would say, when you take that plus our operational improvements, if you will, what we call the push for excellence, that was going to be the productivity and innovation agenda that we're going to help us navigate through this. We see '24 still as a strong year for Ag Services and also is going to be lower, but is still going to be a strong year. Of course, the market has price a lot of the extra capacity and the higher Argentine crop into the crush margins, but we still see the ability of the market to absorb all that capacity with a strong mill growth and with a strong demand for oils. So that's on the Ag Services and Oilseeds side.

On the Carb Solutions side, this business has been very stable over the last few years. It has had a very good '22 and '23. We are expecting a very good 2024, maybe slightly lower, but it's still very, very good. We had a good program for a good contract renewals in 2024. We had -- we are happy with the margins. We have maintained margins for the most part, and we have gained some volumes. So volumes are strong. The milling business has been going, had a record year last year, and it continues to drive very strong. I think both business has a little bit of a lower contribution from feed products where margins have decreased a little bit. But Biosolutions, as Ismael mentioned, continues to grow, it's growing beyond 15% per year. And all the decarbonization things that we're saying, we see more and more demand for everything that Carb Solutions can bring to the table in that area. So we feel very good about that. Always the question mark in the year maybe is ethanol. But we're seeing right now, Adam, ethanol -- the arbitrage to exports from the U.S. is open to everywhere in the world.

So it's just a matter of adjusting our capacity and the U.S. capacity to get more dehydrated ethanol, if you will, to be able to export to adjust the humidity content, if you will. So I think with export well north of maybe 1.5 million, 1.6 billion gallons for this year that should bode well for recovery of margins as we go into the year. And then you take Nutrition. Nutrition has been a growth story for many years, and we certainly stumble in 2023.

I mentioned some of the reasons -- some of the reasons where there was a big destocking after all the COVID and all the supply chain issues that the industry had, the industry stopped, and now we went through lower inflation and destocking about that. So we had to go that in beverages, which is -- which drives flavors, which is our biggest engine for growth, if you will. Of course, we knew into the year that plant-based proteins, we

