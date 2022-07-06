Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
  News
  Summary
    ADM   US0394831020

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
72.22 USD   -0.22%
04:14pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Archer Daniels Midland : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Felsinger Donald E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Archer-Daniels-Midland Co [ADM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
77 WEST WACKER DRIVE , SUITE 4600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHICAGO IL 60601
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Felsinger Donald E
77 WEST WACKER DRIVE
SUITE 4600
CHICAGO, IL60601 		X

Signatures
Thuy Vo, Attorney-In-Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Granted pursuant to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's Stock Unit Plan for Nonemployee Directors.
(2) Conversion or exercise price of Derivative Security is 1-for-1.
(3) The earlier of the date five years after the end of the calendar year that includes the calendar quarter for which any stock unit is awarded to the participant, or in which such stock unit is credited to the participant as a dividend equivalent, or the date the participant ceases to be a member of the Board of Directors, in each case as may be extended pursuant to the terms of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's Stock Unit Plan for Nonemployee Directors.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ADM - Archer Daniels Midland Company published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
