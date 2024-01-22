Official ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (“ADM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADM) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 21, 2024, the Company disclosed that the ADM Board of Directors decided to place the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Vikram Luthar, on administrative leave effective immediately. The Company further disclosed that “Mr. Luthar’s leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board’s Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM’s Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions.”

On this news, ADM’s stock price fell as much as 22% during intraday trading on January 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ADM securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122746653/en/