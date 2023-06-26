Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as the dollar weakened against rivals.

Investors are calibrating expectations for inflation and interest-rate policy.

KoBold Metals, which explores for metals such as copper, lithium and cobalt using artificial intelligence, is raising around $200 million in a fundraising round, said co-founder and Chief Executive Kurt House.

Wheat futures fell after rain soaked some of the U.S. planting regions, decreasing odds that harvests would be crimped by drought.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland and Bunge slipped after a change by the Environmental Protection Agency to mandated volumes for biofuels.

