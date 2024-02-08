NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ("ADM") (NYSE: ADM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 30, 2020 and January 22, 2024.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts about the performance and prospects of ADM's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024

Aggrieved ADM investors only have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

