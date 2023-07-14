Corporate Presentation
July 2023
A Leading Canadian Nickel
Explorer & Developer
archerexploration.com
CSE: RCHR | OTC: RCHRF | FSE: 6YR0
Investment Highlights
Grasset is the only undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit (>50kt Ni, >1.5% NiEq) in NA not held by a major
Asset Pipeline
Grasset
100% owned, 5.5 Mt Indicated Resource1 @ 1.53% NiEq in
the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with room to grow
Sudbury
Large, strategic portfolio in the world-renowned Sudbury
Basin
Untested Potential
Grasset
Current resource was created from essentially onevery successful drill campaign in 2014-15 minimal follow up along the 23 km long ultramafic corridor
- Discovery 7km from Grasset Deposit (GUC Central) -
Jurisdiction
Mining friendly, infrastructure-rich,top-tier exploration tax incentives & strong working relationships with First Nations communities
- Ontario & Quebec -
Team
A strong and seasoned team with a diverse skillset and a track record of advancing mining assets from discovery to production
Market Tailwinds
Growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles expected to drive demand for battery metals, particularly nickel and cobalt
Asset Portfolio
Resource growth in the Abitibi and a large land package in Sudbury
Sudbury
The third-largest land package in the world's second-largest nickel district
37 properties and 300 km2 in the world-renowned
Sudbury Basin
Grasset
Cornerstone of Archer's
portfolio, located in the
Abitibi Greenstone Belt
Indicated Resource1 of
5.5 Mt @1.53% NiEq
Corporate Snapshot
Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGM exploration & development
Share Structure, Cash & Major Shareholders 1
CSE: RCHR - YTD
$$
exp.
millions
Issued & Outstanding
90.67
Warrants
1.50
Jul-23
1.03
Warrants
1.50
Oct-23
1.00
Warrants
0.66
May-24
0.39
Warrants
1.02
Nov-24
11.69
Stock Options
0.36
Jun-26
0.08
Stock Options
1.50
Oct-26
0.50
Stock Options
0.55
Dec-27
2.33
Stock Options
0.55
Mar-28
0.23
Stock Options
0.38
Mar-28
0.10
Stock Options
0.17
Jun-28
0.30
Restricted Share Units
-
Dec-27
0.35
Deferred Share Units
-
-
1.10
Fully Diluted
109.75
Cash (March 31, 2023)
8.99
Basic Market Capitalization (July 13, 2023)
11.79
Enterprise Value (Basic)
2.80
Insiders
5.3%
Advisors & Associates
4.8%
Wallbridge
19.9%
Inst/Strat/HNW
30.5%
Retail & Other
39.5%
1) As of July 13, 2023, closing share price of $0.13
Source: tradingview.com, July 13, 2023
