CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Archer Exploration Corp. (RCHR)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 28 novembre/November 2022) - Following a fundamental change the common shares of Archer Exploration Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Archer Exploration is a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company’s flagship and core asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 55 kilometres west-northwest of Matagami Quebec. In addition, the Company holds an extensive portfolio of 37 properties comprised of 309 square kilometres within 807 mining titles in the world-class mining district of Sudbury.

_________________________________

Suite à un changement fondamental, les actions ordinaires d'Archer Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Archer Exploration est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur le Ni-Cu-Co-EGP dont le siège social est situé à Vancouver, au Canada. L'actif phare et principal de la Société est le projet Grasset, situé dans la ceinture de roches vertes de l'Abitibi à environ 55 kilomètres à l'ouest-nord-ouest de Matagami au Québec. De plus, la Société détient un vaste portefeuille de 37 propriétés comprenant 309 kilomètres carrés dans 807 titres miniers dans le district minier de classe mondiale de Sudbury.

Issuer/Émetteur: Archer Exploration Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): RCHR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 90 672 321 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 15 177 415 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier Consolidation: 3 Old for 1 New/3 anciens pour 1 nouveau CUSIP: 03949L 20 0 ISIN: CA 03949L 20 0 3 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 03949L101/CA03949L1013 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 29 NOV 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RCHR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com