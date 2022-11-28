Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Archer Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCHR   CA03949L1013

ARCHER EXPLORATION CORP.

(RCHR)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:04 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.2700 CAD   -10.00%
10:45aCse Bulletin : Fundamental Change - Archer Exploration Corp. (RCHR)
NE
11/21Archer Exploration Completes Acquisition of Grasset Nickel Deposit and Other Nickel Assets from Wallbridge Mining
AQ
11/21Wallbridge Announces Successful Completion of Sale of Nickel Assets to Archer Exploration
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Archer Exploration Corp. (RCHR)

11/28/2022 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 28 novembre/November 2022) - Following a fundamental change the common shares of Archer Exploration Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Archer Exploration is a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company’s flagship and core asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 55 kilometres west-northwest of Matagami Quebec. In addition, the Company holds an extensive portfolio of 37 properties comprised of 309 square kilometres within 807 mining titles in the world-class mining district of Sudbury.

_________________________________

Suite à un changement fondamental, les actions ordinaires d'Archer Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour être cotées sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Archer Exploration est une société d'exploration et de développement axée sur le Ni-Cu-Co-EGP dont le siège social est situé à Vancouver, au Canada. L'actif phare et principal de la Société est le projet Grasset, situé dans la ceinture de roches vertes de l'Abitibi à environ 55 kilomètres à l'ouest-nord-ouest de Matagami au Québec. De plus, la Société détient un vaste portefeuille de 37 propriétés comprenant 309 kilomètres carrés dans 807 titres miniers dans le district minier de classe mondiale de Sudbury.

Issuer/Émetteur: Archer Exploration Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): RCHR
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 90 672 321
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 15 177 415
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
Consolidation: 3 Old for 1 New/3 anciens pour 1 nouveau
CUSIP: 03949L 20 0
ISIN: CA 03949L 20 0 3
OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 03949L101/CA03949L1013
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 29 NOV 2022
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 septembre/September
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for RCHR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ARCHER EXPLORATION CORP.
10:45aCse Bulletin : Fundamental Change - Archer Exploration Corp. (RCHR)
NE
11/21Archer Exploration Completes Acquisition of Grasset Nickel Deposit and Other Nickel Ass..
AQ
11/21Wallbridge Announces Successful Completion of Sale of Nickel Assets to Archer Explorati..
AQ
11/18Wallbridge Completes Sale of Nickel Assets to Archer Exploration
MT
11/18Archer Exploration Completes Acquisition of Grasset Nickel Deposit and Other Nickel Ass..
AQ
11/18Wallbridge Announces Successful Completion of Sale of Nickel Assets to Archer Explorati..
AQ
11/18Archer Exploration Corp. announced that it has received CAD 10.1825 million in funding
CI
11/18Archer Exploration Corp. announced that it has received CAD 10.1825 million in funding
CI
11/18Archer Exploration Corp. completed the acquisition of All of the nickel assets, rights ..
CI
11/08Archer Exploration Announces Pricing of Fully Subscribed C$10 Million Private Placement..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,73 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2021 0,73 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart ARCHER EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Archer Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tom Meyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dilshan Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey R. Wilson Director
Michael A. Konnert Director
Jacquelin Gauthier Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCHER EXPLORATION CORP.-64.00%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED34.69%150 995
RIO TINTO PLC9.96%107 611
GLENCORE PLC42.37%85 400
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.23%47 021
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.78%41 593