Archer : Oiltools secures frame agreement with Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for P&A Campaign

Archer Oiltools has been awarded the P&A campaign for Wintershall Noordzee B.V. in 2021/22. The scope awarded to Archer is Perforate, Wash and Cement & Formation Integrity testing tools & Services and Downhole Tools on Tubing conveyed & Plugs-Cutters for 22 wells with an option of another 20 wells.

Hugo Idsøe, Vice President, Archer Oiltools, comments;

'Over the last decade Archer has delivered a high number of P&A and Slot recovery operations to our customers in the North Sea with great success. This contract is a milestone for the southern part of the North Sea and a testimonial of all the good work that we have done for Wintershall Noordzee B.V. over the last 3 years. Our team have delivered excellent performance and we continue to prove that Archer's Oiltools is an industry leader for smart and robust solutions in markets where well integrity, reliability and time savings are of upmost importance

With a broad portfolio of products and services within P&A and Slot Recovery, Archer is in a unique position to deliver lower carbon solutions to our clients. Through our development of new technologies and solutions, we are rapidly adapting to and embracing the sustainability focus on lower emissions.'

About Archer