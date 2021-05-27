Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Archer Limited
  News
  Summary
    ARCH   BMG0451H1170

ARCHER LIMITED

(ARCH)
  Report
Archer : Oiltools secures frame agreement with Wintershall Noordzee B.V. for P&A Campaign

05/27/2021 | 12:37pm BST
Archer Oiltools has been awarded the P&A campaign for Wintershall Noordzee B.V. in 2021/22. The scope awarded to Archer is Perforate, Wash and Cement & Formation Integrity testing tools & Services and Downhole Tools on Tubing conveyed & Plugs-Cutters for 22 wells with an option of another 20 wells.

Hugo Idsøe, Vice President, Archer Oiltools, comments;

'Over the last decade Archer has delivered a high number of P&A and Slot recovery operations to our customers in the North Sea with great success. This contract is a milestone for the southern part of the North Sea and a testimonial of all the good work that we have done for Wintershall Noordzee B.V. over the last 3 years. Our team have delivered excellent performance and we continue to prove that Archer's Oiltools is an industry leader for smart and robust solutions in markets where well integrity, reliability and time savings are of upmost importance

With a broad portfolio of products and services within P&A and Slot Recovery, Archer is in a unique position to deliver lower carbon solutions to our clients. Through our development of new technologies and solutions, we are rapidly adapting to and embracing the sustainability focus on lower emissions.'

About Archer

Archer is a global oil services company with a heritage in drilling and well services that stretch back over 40 years. Employing more than 4,500 people operating out of more than 13 office locations in 32 countries worldwide, from drilling services, well integrity & intervention, plug & abandonment to decommissioning, Archer is focused on safely delivering the highest quality services and products to the drilling and well service markets. www.archerwell.com.

Disclaimer

Archer Limited published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 11:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 358 M 879 M 622 M
Net income 2021 64,6 M 7,71 M 5,46 M
Net Debt 2021 4 035 M 482 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 659 M 79,0 M 55,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 45,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dag Skindlo Chief Executive Officer
Espen Joranger Chief Financial Officer
Kjell-Erik Østdahl Executive Chairman
Giovanni Dell'Orto Independent Director
James O'Shaughnessy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER LIMITED44.72%79
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED12.50%8 388
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION24.59%4 777
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.19.04%3 034
TRANSOCEAN LTD.63.20%2 327
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S27.66%1 668