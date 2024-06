Archer Materials Limited is a technology company, which operates within the semiconductor industry. It is engaged in developing advanced semiconductor devices, including chips relevant to quantum computing and medical diagnostics. Its principal activities include technology development, including its quantum computing qubit processor chip (12CQ chip) and lab-on-a-chip biochip technology and utilizing semiconductor technology development infrastructure and facilities, research, and development to support research activities. It focuses on advancing quantum computing and miniaturizing medical labs onto a chip. It designs and integrates materials for operating qubits in quantum technologies and building graphene transistors for enhanced biosensing. Its development spans qubit processors for practical quantum computing technology, and lab-on-a-chip biosensors for integrated bioelectronics. It develops its biochip for digitizing biologically relevant signals like those from viruses.

Sector Semiconductors